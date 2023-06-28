News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’

Blackpool man Michael Stephens accused of sexually assaulting child and 9 other offences

A Blackpool man accused of ‘grooming’ a family in order to commit sex acts with their children has appeared in court.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST

Michael Stephens, 39, from Bank Street, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Monday (June 26) after being charged with a total of 10 offences.

Five of the charges allege sexual offences against children – including a sex assault – while the other five concern alleged breaches of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Defence lawyer Brett Chappell did not enter any pleas for his client.

Blackpool Magistrates' CourtBlackpool Magistrates' Court
Blackpool Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

Stephens, originally from Wolverhampton, was remanded in custody and will next appear at Preston Crown Court on Monday, July 10.

More from Blackpool Magistrates’ Court

- Blackpool street attack man spared prison after kicking victim in head

- Former councillor avoids prison after admitting child sex offences

Hide Ad

- Holidaymaker charged with attacking woman under Central Pier

Hide Ad

- Blackpool dad sent to prison for 3 months for stealing cheese and butter