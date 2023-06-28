Blackpool man Michael Stephens accused of sexually assaulting child and 9 other offences
A Blackpool man accused of ‘grooming’ a family in order to commit sex acts with their children has appeared in court.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST
Michael Stephens, 39, from Bank Street, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Monday (June 26) after being charged with a total of 10 offences.
Five of the charges allege sexual offences against children – including a sex assault – while the other five concern alleged breaches of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order.
Defence lawyer Brett Chappell did not enter any pleas for his client.
Stephens, originally from Wolverhampton, was remanded in custody and will next appear at Preston Crown Court on Monday, July 10.