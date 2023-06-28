Blackpool street attack man spared prison after kicking victim in head
A man who repeatedly kicked another man in the head in a violent Blackpool street attack has been spared prison.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST
Kieron Thomas, 29, of St Albans Road, St Annes launched a number of vicious kicks to the head of his victim who was lying on the ground.
He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Tuesday (June 27) where he admitted assault, telling the bench he had a long-standing grudge against the man.
He was spared prison after Magistrates handed him an eight week sentence suspended for 18 months.
The court also ordered Thomas to undertake 40 hours unpaid work and pay £239 costs.