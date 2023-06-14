Latvian born Aiva Sarapnzicka admitted selling counterfeit goods at her regular stall at Norcross Car Boot when she appeared before Blackpool Magistrates today (Wednesday, June 14).

Lancashire Trading Standards visited the car boot in April and made a ‘test purchase’ after becoming suspicious of the ‘designer’ bargains she was flogging to customers.

Her ‘buy cheap, sell cheap’ philosophy made her a hit at the car boot , where she sold a range of designer clothes, footwear, perfumes and accessories, including Prada tracksuits for just £20 – compared to around £1,000 for the genuine article.

Undercover Trading Standards officers purchased a North Face t-shirt for £5.00, which was later confirmed to be a fake. The authentic version was found priced at around £30 online and in high street shops.

Sarapnzicka was reported for selling counterfeit goods and Blackpool Magistrates made a destruction order for 450 items sporting unauthorised trademarks.

Her stock included fake North Face, Nike, Adidas, Louis Vuitton, Hugo Boss, Prada, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren , Givenchy, Kenzo, Under Armour, Armani, Moncler and Calvin Klein.

Had the goods been genuine her stock would have been worth around £100,000.

Claire Box, prosecuting, told the court that Sarapnzicka, of Johnsville Avenue, Blackpool, had imported the counterfeit goods from Turkey.

She admitted 17 offences of selling goods (sports and leisure wear) with false trademarks and has since been made bankrupt with debts of £10,000.

She now works in a cinema after giving up her stall at Norcross Car Boot.

“She has been very naive,” added her defence lawyer, claiming that his client “did not ask questions about the nature of the goods” and whether they were counterfeit.

The court heard how she had even paid import tax of over £4,000 to HMRC on her goods.

Sarapnzicka was put on a four month curfew from 8pm to 7am and ordered to pay £595 costs.

