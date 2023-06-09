News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Blackpool Magistrates convict man who grew cannabis plants to help with depression

A man has been convicted of growing four cannabis plants at his home in Preesall.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST

Paul Burnip, 42, was arrested after police found four mature plants inside a tent at his home in Rosemount Avenue.

He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Tuesday (June 6) and pleaded guilty to cultivating the Class B drug.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His lawyer Robert Castle said: "It was needed by my client for self medication for depressive problems.”

Paul Burnip, 42, was arrested after police found four mature plants inside a tent at his home in Rosemount Avenue, Preesall. Picture credit: Image by Herbal Hemp from PixabayPaul Burnip, 42, was arrested after police found four mature plants inside a tent at his home in Rosemount Avenue, Preesall. Picture credit: Image by Herbal Hemp from Pixabay
Paul Burnip, 42, was arrested after police found four mature plants inside a tent at his home in Rosemount Avenue, Preesall. Picture credit: Image by Herbal Hemp from Pixabay
Most Popular

Magistrates adjourned sentence until Tuesday, July 4 to allow pre-sentence reports to be prepared.