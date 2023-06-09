Blackpool Magistrates convict man who grew cannabis plants to help with depression
A man has been convicted of growing four cannabis plants at his home in Preesall.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST
Paul Burnip, 42, was arrested after police found four mature plants inside a tent at his home in Rosemount Avenue.
He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Tuesday (June 6) and pleaded guilty to cultivating the Class B drug.
His lawyer Robert Castle said: "It was needed by my client for self medication for depressive problems.”
Magistrates adjourned sentence until Tuesday, July 4 to allow pre-sentence reports to be prepared.