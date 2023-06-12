The hungry dogs were so emaciated they would likely have died within 24 hours, said the RSPCA, who seized them from a home in Peter Street.

The dogs’ owners Ryan Seel, 28 and Debbie Slater, 33, both admitted two cruelty offences when they appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Wednesday, June 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple, who are being prosecuted by the RSPCA, admitted causing the animals suffering by failing to address the dogs' weight loss and poor body condition.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

The pair also admitted failing to provide the dogs with fresh drinking water and a suitable diet.

Defence lawyer Gerry Coyle said both his clients were on Universal Credit and ‘living in poverty’ and unable to afford vets fees.

After being seized, the dogs were rushed to an animal hospital where they were ‘revived’ by vets who said they were horrified by their condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was only due to this last minute intervention that the dogs were saved from certain death, said the animal welfare charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three other Jack Russell dogs were also seized from the same address in December last year by environmental protection officers working for Blackpool Council.

The six dogs, two males and four females – Jack, Junior, Sasha, Angel, Coraline and Jazz – remain in the care of the RSPCA.

Paul Ridehalgh, appointed by the RSPCA to prosecute the owners, said the three emaciated dogs “were only revived thanks to the vets' emergency hospital care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad