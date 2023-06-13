News you can trust since 1873
Nurse and mum-of-three bit Blackpool police officer in row over London bus ticket

An enraged nurse bit a police officer during a row over a bus ticket in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 13:32 BST

It took four police officers to drag screaming mum-of-three Sophie Dogui off a London-bound coach service in Central Drive on Monday.

The 49-year-old had been on a weekend break in the resort with her children and was boarding a coach home to the capital when a row broke out with the driver over her ticket.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how she had downloaded her return ticket on her mobile phone but the driver told her it was not valid and refused to allow her onboard.

It took four police officers to drag screaming mum-of-three Sophie Dogui off a London-bound coach service in Central Drive, Blackpool. She appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Tuesday (June 13) where she admitted assaulting one of four police officers who had to drag her off the service during a dispute over her bus ticket
Dogui became infuriated and charged onto the bus, took a seat and refused to budge. The driver then called police to intervene.

When officers approached Dogui, she made threats to injure herself and a scuffle broke out with the angry mum aiming a bite at a female police officer's arm.

Police reinforcements were called and two uniformed officers clambered over seats to reach Dogui where they struggled to restrain her.

She was finally handcuffed and dragged off the coach with her frightened children following her to a police van.

Dogui, of Island Road, London admitted assaulting an officer when she appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, June 13).

Hugh Pond, defending, said: “She maintains to this moment she had a valid return ticket on her phone, all paid in advance, but the coach driver did not want to know.

"From the video footage it appears to have taken half of Blackpool's police to get her off that coach.

"She has spent another £100 on fares and a hotel to attend court.”

Magistrates asked for pre-sentence reports to be prepared on the nurse.

