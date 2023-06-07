Anthony Martin, from Blackpool, was supported by his wife of 45 years when he appeared at the city's crown court for sentence.

Judge Andrew Jefferies handed down a six months prison term, suspended for 18 months, after hearing he had never been in trouble before and a probation service report said there was a good chance he would not re-offend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the judge told him: "Every time someone downloads or accesses a picture of a child engaged in sexual activity that puts another child at risk of being a victim of sex abuse, because if people don't view these images they wouldn't be created. It's as simple as that - cause and effect, supply and demand."

The old Crown Court Sessions House where Anthony Martin appeared on child porn charges.

The court was told that police, acting on information, raided Martin's home. On his computer they discovered a shocking 21-second video of a sex act involving a seven-year-old child. They also found a total of 819 indecent photographs of children downloaded from a site called "Jailbait" on the dark web.

Defence barrister Sharon Watson said the conviction had had "an awful impact on his wife and him." Mrs Martin wept throughout the hearing in the public gallery.

The lawyer added: "He was of previous good character, hard-working, loving and married for over 45 years to the same lovely lady. He’s so deeply ashamed of what he’s done. It has come as a great shock to his wife. She is here today to support her husband.

Martin's wife was in tears as her husband appeared in the dock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Why, at his age, at his time of life, was he going to the dark web looking at these indecent photographs of children? He now understands that these children are being exploited and are victims. He has grasped that finally."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin was sentenced to six months for the offence involving the video of the seven-year-old. The judge also imposed two-month sentences on two other counts involving images of children to run concurrently. The sentences were suspended for 18 months.