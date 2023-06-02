Russell Robinson, 28, of no fixed address, was wanted by police on suspicion of breaching a court order and attempted arson.

On Wednesday, he was the subject of a police appeal with Blackpool Police saying they had ‘serious concerns for his welfare’ after he was reported missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson, who had no shoes on at the time of his disappearance, was found on Thursday morning and arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Russell Robinson, 28, of no fixed address, was wanted by police on suspicion of breaching a court order and attempted arson. He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates this morning (Friday, June 2) where he admitted threatening to cause fire damage to the woman's home and threats to kill her

He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates this morning (Friday, June 2) where he admitted threatening to cause fire damage to the woman's home and threatening to kill her.

Robinson was sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court and remanded in custody.

Read more of the latest stories from Blackpool Magistrates’ Court…

Advertisement Hide Ad