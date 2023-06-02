News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool man Russell Robinson threatened to set woman on fire

A Blackpool man was arrested after threatening to set a woman on fire.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:06 BST

Russell Robinson, 28, of no fixed address, was wanted by police on suspicion of breaching a court order and attempted arson.

On Wednesday, he was the subject of a police appeal with Blackpool Police saying they had ‘serious concerns for his welfare’ after he was reported missing.

Robinson, who had no shoes on at the time of his disappearance, was found on Thursday morning and arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Russell Robinson, 28, of no fixed address, was wanted by police on suspicion of breaching a court order and attempted arson. He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates this morning (Friday, June 2) where he admitted threatening to cause fire damage to the woman's home and threats to kill herRussell Robinson, 28, of no fixed address, was wanted by police on suspicion of breaching a court order and attempted arson. He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates this morning (Friday, June 2) where he admitted threatening to cause fire damage to the woman's home and threats to kill her
He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates this morning (Friday, June 2) where he admitted threatening to cause fire damage to the woman's home and threatening to kill her.

Robinson was sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court and remanded in custody.

