'Serious concerns' for welfare of missing Blackpool man who is also wanted for breaching court order and attempted arson

Concern is growing for a missing Blackpool man who is also wanted by Lancashire Police for breaching a court order and attempted arson.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 31st May 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:40 BST

Russell Robinson was last seen in Blackpool town centre on Wednesday morning (May 31).

The 28-year-old is also wanted for breaching a court order and attempted arson, Lancashire Police said.

Officers said they had “serious concerns for his welfare” and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Have you seen Russell Robinson, 28, who is missing from Blackpool? (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Russell is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with dark brown shaggy hair and a short ginger beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey polo top with white lines around the arms and dark coloured three-quarter length pants.

He had no shoes on at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information that may help police locate Russell, call 101 quoting log number 265 of May 31, 2023

Call 999 for immediate sightings.