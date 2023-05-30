News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool group accused of dealing weed in resort

Four men and a woman have been charged with dealing cannabis in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 30th May 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 13:20 BST

They were brought before Blackpool Magistrates today (Tuesday, May 30) where they were accused of conspiracy to supply the Class B drug in the resort.

They are:

- Michelle Long, 41, of Lindale Gardens, Blackpool

Photo by Mr Matthew Brodeur (https://unsplash.com/@mrbrodeur)Photo by Mr Matthew Brodeur (https://unsplash.com/@mrbrodeur)
- Grady Rodgerson, 22, of South Park Drive, Blackpool

- Kane Felton, 22, of Midgeland Road, Blackpool

- John Powell, 21, of Lindale Gardens, Blackpool

- Benjamin Prior, 41, of Central Drive, Blackpool

Prior is also charged with possession of prescription only drugs including Ketamine and Temazepam.

They did not enter pleas and were sent for trial at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, July 27.