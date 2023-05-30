Blackpool group accused of dealing weed in resort
They were brought before Blackpool Magistrates today (Tuesday, May 30) where they were accused of conspiracy to supply the Class B drug in the resort.
They are:
- Michelle Long, 41, of Lindale Gardens, Blackpool
- Grady Rodgerson, 22, of South Park Drive, Blackpool
- Kane Felton, 22, of Midgeland Road, Blackpool
- John Powell, 21, of Lindale Gardens, Blackpool
- Benjamin Prior, 41, of Central Drive, Blackpool
Prior is also charged with possession of prescription only drugs including Ketamine and Temazepam.
They did not enter pleas and were sent for trial at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, July 27.