Fleetwood nurse accused of raping woman in Blackpool
A male nurse has been charged with multiple rapes in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 30th May 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 13:11 BST
Jan Leyson, 36, of North Albion Street, Fleetwood is charged with three counts of rape and appeared before Blackpool Magistrates for the first time today (Tuesday, May 30).
Philippines-born Leyson, a qualified nurse, pleaded not guilty to raping the same woman in November 2020 and January 2021.
He was bailed and sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on Tuesday, June 27.