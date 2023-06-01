Blackpool man denies assaulting ex

A Blackpool man has denied assaulting and harassing his former partner.

Matthew Tallentire, 30, of Normoss Road appeared before Blackpool Magistrates charged with the offences on May 1 and 2 this year.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates fixed his trial date for July 14 and remanded Tallentire in custody.

Man admits benefit fraud

A man defrauded the State benefit system out of £4,358.

Reece Cardwell failed to inform the Department of Work and Pensions that he no longer lived at the Crowley Hotel on The Promenade, Blackpool.

Cardwell, 27, of Branstree Road, Blackpool admitted two fraud offences when he appeared before the town's magistrates who adjourned his cases so that pre-sentence probation reports can be prepared.

Scotsman banned from Fleetwood

A former Fleetwood man has been barred from the town as terms of his bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Gibson, 25, must live at an address in Fife, Scotland pending his trial on June 28, Blackpool Magistrates ruled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction worker Gibson is accused of criminal damage and two assaults in Fleetwood. He denies all three allegations.

Nurse accused of rape

A 36-year-old man has made his first appearance at court charged with the triple rape of a woman.

The accused is Philipines-born Jan Leyson of North Albion Street, Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is accused of raping the same victim in Blackpool in November 2020 and January 2021.

Leyson, a qualified nurse, pleaded not guilty at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on June 27. He was granted bailed.

Teenager hit and spat at arcade staff

A young man's behaviour went out of control when he started to mix with the wrong peer group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieron Thomas, 18, of St Albans Road, St Annes appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

He admitted assaulting two members of staff at Harts Amusements on Queen's Promenade in Bispham.

He hit a male staff member and spat at a woman.

Thomas also admitted criminal damage at the Norbreck Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how he and others were on a roof at the hotel when he dropped a brick which fell sixty feet onto a roof below, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client “was mixing with a bad group and was easily influenced”.

Thomas was given an 18 month community punishment and must pay £100 compensation to each victim.

Mum-of-three banned for drink driving

A 40-year-old mum of three was followed by police as she left Kirkham in her car.

She failed to respond when traffic lights changed in her favour before cutting a corner near Kirkham Prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Minnis, of Summit Drive, Freckleton admitted drink driving when she appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

The court heard she was ashamed and embarrassed by what she had done.

She was banned from driving for 17 months and must pay £253 in fines and costs.

Company director handed drink driving ban

A director of a building and joinery company has been banned from driving for forty months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Sykes, 53, of Newton Drive East, Blackpool admitted drink driving on Caunce Street on April 24.

Sykes had previous convictions for drink driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Magistrates heard Sykes had been drinking with his son when his vehicle was pulled over by police investigating a suspected cloned car issue.

The court heard Sykes would lose a contract for work at Blackpool Pleasure Beach if he was imprisoned.

As well as the ban he was given eight weeks jail suspended for a year and ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation days.

Birthday bash drink driving ban

A man's birthday bash in Blackpool ended in his arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Humphries, 38, of Cambridge Grove, Whitchurch, Shropshire drove his car a short distance between hotels in the resort, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

He admitted being almost twice over the limit and was banned from the road for 18 months and ordered to pay £1,035 in costs and fines.

Fleetwood man denies strangling woman

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 25-year-old Fleetwood man has denied the strangulation of a woman in the town.

Jordan Ashton-Thornton of Lord Street is alleged to be been involved in a domestic incident on May 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also charged with assaulting the same woman, causing her actual bodily harm which he also denied.

Blackpool Magistrates fixed his trial date for July 14.

He was bailed subject to not entering Fleetwood.

Homeless man sent to prison for carrying knife

A man who has been living on the streets of Blackpool for 18 months has been jailed.

Police halted George Findlay as he walked along Central Drive because a warrant was out for the 42-year-old 's arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police searched him and found a lock knife in his pocket, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Findlay admitted having the knife in public and was jailed for 26 weeks.

Steven Duffy defending said that the knife was in the pocket of some tracksuit bottoms Findlay had borrowed.

Man assaulted ex after break-up

A man was hit hard when a 20-year relationship broke down.

Aaron Giles lost his temper with his ex partner and assaulted her.

He admitted the offence at Blackpool Magistrates Court and admitted harassing her by turning up at her home several times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giles, of Freckleton Street, Blackpool was given a community punishment lasting two years with thirty rehabilitation days. He was also fined £200.

He was also made the subject of a two year restraining order.

Woman armed with baseball bat accused of assault

A 41-year-old Fleetwood woman has been sent for Crown Court trial.

Nicola Clark of Hathaway Road is charged with assaulting a woman causing her actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is also accused of having an offensive weapon – a baseball bat – on Lord Street, Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool magistrates remanded her on bail and sent her cases to be dealt with at Preston Crown Court on June 15.

She did not enter any pleas.

Drunken holiday park guest spat at and tried to bite security staff

A man has admitted launching a drunken attack on a holiday park security officer.

Callum McManus had upset fellow guests at the Cala Gran park at Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Security staff intervened and McManus, 34, of Amos Street, Manchester spat at one and tried to bite him.

McManus admitted assault at Blackpool Magistrates Court where he was remanded on bail until June 20 while pre-sentence reports can be prepared on him.

Man banned after crashing motorbike into lamppost

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man lost control of a motorbike and crashed it into a lamppost.

Wesley Austin, 29, of Lindel Avenue, Fleetwood admitted driving the miniature bike without due care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also admitted having no licence or insurance when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

His lawyer Gary McAnulty said: “He was testing a mini moto type bike when the clutch snapped and he could not stop."

Austin who was injured in the incident was banned from the road for six months and must pay £253 in fines and costs.

Builder accused of trying to suffocate woman

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 38-year-old builder has been sent for trial charged with two offences of attempting to suffocate a woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Stringfellow, 38, is said to have committed the offences at the woman’s home in Clifton Drive North, St Annes.

He also faces two charges of assaulting the same woman.

Stringfellow was bailed to an address on Pennine Way , Chorley and Blackpool Magistrates sent his cases to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on June 13.

Man accused of dealing drugs

A-22-year-old Blackpool man has been sent for Crown Court trial accused of street dealing drugs.

Kane Felton, 22, of Midgeland Road did not enter a plea when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

He was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on June 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is charged with possessing crack cocaine heroin with intent to supply and with possessing cannabis.

Dad lashed out at holiday park staff

A man waded in when he saw his daughter being admonished by a member of security at the Marton Mere holiday park in Blackpool.

Joe Siviker, of Cherry Tree Road, Cannock, Staffordshire admitted assault when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

Siviker, 29, was given five rehabilitation days and must pay £865 in fines and costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad