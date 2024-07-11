Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Blackpool dad who murdered his two-year-old son within months of being granted sole custody of him has been jailed.

Daniel Hardcastle, 31, from Blackpool, subjected his son, Damion Russell, to a "horrifically violent" attack.

The toddler was found unresponsive at address on Central Drive on August 19 last year.

Hardcastle claimed the toddler had fallen and banged his head, but medical evidence presented to the jury proved that Damion’s death was caused by a violent assault.

Lancashire Police

He was found guilty of murder on Wednesday (July 11) following a four-week trial at Preston Crown Court.

The jury deliberated for just two hours before reaching a verdict.

He was subsequently sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison the following day.

Sentencing Hardcastle to life imprisonment, judge Mrs Justice Hill said Damion was "covered in injuries top to toe and front to back.”

“The pathologist identified some 80 separate injuries at post mortem,” she said.

Lancashire Police

Damion was placed with his dad in May 2023 after Hardcastle fought to have sole custody.

Just three months later on August 19, 2023, Hardcastle rang the emergency services saying his son was unresponsive and injured.

Paramedics arrived soon after and found Hardcastle performing CPR on Damion.

Damion was subsequently taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

He had suffered an unsurvivable brain injury and was pronounced dead two days later on August 21 at 6.22pm.

Doctors at the hospital noted other injuries, including a human bite mark to his right thigh, a rib fracture, damage to his upper lip and extensive bruising to the whole of Damion’s body.

NW

Tom Snape, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said: “Damion’s life has been cruelly cut short by his own father, Daniel Hardcastle.

“As his father, Hardcastle should have cared for him and protected him from harm.

“Instead, he assaulted Damion so violently and with such force that it caused extensive injuries which led to his death.”

Hardcastle was arrested and in custody he gave a prepared statement repeating that Damion began fitting after running into a coffee table.

As part of the investigation, data analysis from Hardcastle’s mobile phone revealed that he had made a number of searches in relation to the ageing process of bruises, with one search just four minutes before his call to the emergency services.

The jury were told Hardcastle had started drinking more in the days and weeks before the assault and, on the two nights before his son's death, spent all night chatting online to a woman.

Hardcastle was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison | Facebook

Det Supt Al Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts today are with Damion’s loved ones.

“Like any young child Damion had the right to be loved and cherished by the man who should have done everything he could to protect him. Instead, he found himself subjected to a horrifically violent and sustained assault which caused the injuries which sadly led to his death.

“Only Daniel Hardcastle can say exactly what happened on that fateful day or why he did what he did, but this was no childhood accident that ended in tragedy.

“The nature and extent of the fatal injuries, deliberately inflicted by Hardcastle were done with intent to cause at least really serious harm and were the direct cause of Damion’s tragic death.”