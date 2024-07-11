Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who was previously working for a nursing agency has been jailed for defrauding four hotels in Blackpool out of thousands of pounds.

John Allison, also known as Jay Allison or John Kerr, was charged with three counts of fraud, three counts of obtaining services dishonestly and two counts of possession of articles to use in fraud in Blackpool between September 2019 and December 2019.

It was reported Allison, then working for a nursing agency, had made a number of bookings to supply accommodation for agency nurses.

It is alleged around £25,000 was taken by Allison and not passed onto the hoteliers.

An investigation was launched and despite recent attempts to speak to him, Allison failed to come forward.

However, on Wednesday after being caught by police, Allison, 36, of Fotherby Road, Scunthorpe was jailed for 26 months at Preston Crown Court after being found guilty of all charges.

Speaking during the investigation, DC Lucy Cross, of Blackpool CID, said: "Allison is wanted in connection with serious offences of defrauding four hoteliers in Blackpool.

"A substantial amount of money is believed to have been taken. Allison initially assisted with our inquiry but despite numerous attempts to locate him, he has not come forward and spoken to police."