Lancashire Police were called by the ambulance service at shortly after 11am on Saturday (August 19) to a report that a two-year-old boy had been found unresponsive at an address on Central Drive in the resort.

An investigation is continuing after a child found with injuries at an address in Blackpool died in hospital.

Officers attended and the child was taken to hospital, but he sadly died from his injuries on Monday (August 21).

A man in his 30s was arrested at the address.

Daniel Hardcastle (10/3/93), of Central Drive, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday (August 21) charged with Section 18 wounding and was remanded into custody.

Following the toddler’s death, detectives said they will continue their enquiries and will liaise with the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to any further charges.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0583 of August 19.