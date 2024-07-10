Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A father from Blackpool has been found guilty of murdering his two-year-old son.

Daniel Hardcastle, 31, denied being responsible for the death of his two-year-old son, Damion Russell, who had suffered a traumatic head injury.

Hardcastle claimed the toddler had fallen and banged his head, but medical evidence presented by the Crown Prosecution Service to the jury proved that Damion’s death was caused by a violent assault.

Tom Snape, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said: “Damion’s life has been cruelly cut short by his own father, Daniel Hardcastle.

“As his father, Hardcastle should have cared for him and protected him from harm. Instead, he assaulted Damion so violently and with such force that it caused extensive injuries which led to his death.”

Damion was placed with his dad in May 2023 after Hardcastle fought to have sole custody.

Just three months later on August 19, 2023, Hardcastle rang the emergency services at 11.09am saying his son was unresponsive and injured.

Paramedics arrived at his property on Central Drive soon after and found Hardcastle performing CPR on Damion.

Damion was subsequently taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital. He had suffered an unsurvivable brain injury and was pronounced dead two days later on August 21 at 6.22pm.

Doctors at the hospital noted other injuries in addition to the head injury, including a human bite mark to his right thigh, a rib fracture, damage to his upper lip and extensive bruising to the whole of Damion’s body.

Hardcastle was arrested and in custody he gave a prepared statement repeating that Damion began fitting after running into a coffee table.

As part of the investigation, data analysis from Hardcastle’s mobile phone revealed that he had made a number of searches in relation to the ageing process of bruises, with one search just four minutes before his call to the emergency services.

Hardcastle made no comment in a subsequent police interview and went on to plead not guilty at court.

He was found guilty of murder following a four-week trial at Preston Crown Court. The jury deliberated for just two hours before reaching a verdict.

He will be sentenced later.

“Everyone who has worked on the case has been deeply affected by the circumstances of Damion’s untimely death,” Mr Snape added.

“I can only hope that those that loved and cared for Damion can feel some sense of justice with the outcome of this case.”

Det Supt Al Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts today are with Damion’s loved ones.

“Like any young child Damion had the right to be loved and cherished by the man who should have done everything he could to protect him. Instead, he found himself subjected to a horrifically violent and sustained assault which caused the injuries which sadly led to his death.

“Only Daniel Hardcastle can say exactly what happened on that fateful day or why he did what he did, but this was no childhood accident that ended in tragedy.