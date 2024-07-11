Three arrested after man hospitalised with ‘jaw injury’ following attack in Cleveleys
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Three people were arrested after a man was hospitalised with an “injury to his jaw” following an attack in Cleveleys.
Police were called to a report of an assault on Victoria Road West near the NatWest bank shortly after 4.20pm on Wednesday.
Officers attended and found a man had suffered an “injury to his jaw” in the attack.
Three men - aged 41, 38 and 35 - were subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray.
They remained in custody for questioning on Thursday.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Always call 999 in an emergency.