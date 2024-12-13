A pre-inquest review has taken place into the death of a two-year-old toddler who was murdered by his dad in Blackpool.

Daniel Hardcastle, 31, from Blackpool, subjected his son, Damion Russell, to a "horrifically violent" attack on August 19 last year.

Hardcastle claimed the toddler had fallen and banged his head, but medical evidence presented to the jury proved that Damion’s death was caused by a violent assault.

He was found guilty of murder on Wednesday, July 11 following a four-week trial at Preston Crown Court.

He was subsequently sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison the following day.

Sentencing Hardcastle to life imprisonment, judge Mrs Justice Hill said Damion was "covered in injuries top to toe and front to back.”

“The pathologist identified some 80 separate injuries at post mortem,” she said.

Damion was placed with his dad in May 2023 after Hardcastle fought to have sole custody.

Just three months later on August 19, 2023, Hardcastle rang the emergency services saying his son was unresponsive and injured at an address in Central Drive.

A pre-inquest review held at Blackpool Town Hall today (December 13) heard that Blackpool Council were carrying out a child safeguarding review into the circumstances surrounding Damion being placed in the care of Hardcastle.

Alan Wilson, Senior Coroner for Blackpool and Fylde, said he was waiting for the completion of the review before he could decide whether to conduct a full inquest.

He also reported difficulty in contacting Damion’s immediate family to determine if they wished to proceed with an inquest.

Under legal guidance, an inquest would not typically be reopened if it would duplicate the findings of a criminal trial.

Additionally, the inquest could not reach a conclusion other than the one determined in court; that Damion was unlawfully killed.

Mr Wilson’s decision will be announced at a later date.

Damion’s funeral, which took place in September, was held more than a year after his death.

Dozens of people attended the service which was held at St Cuthbert's Church in Lytham.

It followed the launch of a fundraiser to help give the youngster a more substantial send-off than the state-supported service to which all deceased children are entitled.