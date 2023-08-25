Police officers remain at a home in Blackpool after a murder investigation was launched following the death of a toddler.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at around 11am on Saturday (August 19) to reports a two-year-old boy had been found unresponsive at an address in Central Drive.

The child, whose identity is unknown, was taken to hospital but he died from his injuries on Monday (August 21).

Daniel Hardcastle, 30, was arrested at the address and later charged with Section 18 wounding.

A boy died in hospital after being found unresponsive at an address in Central Drive

He was remanded into custody after appearing before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Following the toddler’s death, we will continue our enquiries and will liaise with the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to any further charges.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0583 of August 19.