Blackpool man who threatened to set fire to dad’s home appears at Blackpool Magistrates Court

By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 16:22 BST

Sarjantson emailed police to tell them that he wanted his son – who lived at the house – removed from the address before he set fire to the home.

Sarjantson, of Derby Road, Blackpool, admitted threats to commit arson and sending a threatening communication.

Scott Parker, prosecuting, said the would-be victims of the arson threat accepted that Sarjantson may have acted when intoxicated.

The 47-year-old was given a 12 month community punishment with ten rehabilitation days.

Blackpool Magistrates also imposed a two week curfew and ordered him to pay £199 costs.

Robert Castle defending said: “No threat was carried out and no civilians were even aware of such a threat.”

