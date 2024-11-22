Date set for pre-inquest review into tragic death of Damion Russell - aged two - murdered by his Blackpool dad

By Richard Hunt
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 18:35 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 18:41 GMT
A pre-inquest review is to be held next month into the death of two year old Blackpool toddler Damion Russell, who was murdered by his dad.

Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson will look into the outline circumstances of how Damion died before a date is fixed for the full inquest hearing.

The review will be held at Blackpool Coroners Court on Friday December 13 at 10am.

Damion Russell died from his injuriesDamion Russell died from his injuries
Damion Russell died from his injuries | third party

Damion was placed with his dad, Daniel Hardcastle, in May 2023 after Hardcastle fought to have sole custody.

Just three months later on August 19, 2023, Hardcastle rang the emergency services saying his son was unresponsive and injured.

Paramedics arrived soon after and found Hardcastle performing CPR on Damion.

Damion was subsequently taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

He had suffered an unsurvivable brain injury and was pronounced dead two days later on August 21 at 6.22pm.

Doctors at the hospital noted other injuries, including a human bite mark to his right thigh, a rib fracture, damage to his upper lip and extensive bruising to the whole of Damion’s body.

Hardcastle was found guilty of murder on Wednesday (July 11) following a four-week trial at Preston Crown Court.

He was subsequently sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison the following day.

