TV presenter Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is set to unveil Blackpool's iconic illuminations for 2024 later this week.

The celebrity designer will unveil some of the brand new Blackpool Illuminations tableaux’s for the 2024 season.

The private unveiling, which the Blackpool Gazette has been invited along to on July 25, will be the first glimpse of this year’s theme and main tableauxs.

Preview of the 2023 Blackpool Illuminations with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Leader of Blackpool Council and Cabinet Member for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Cllr Lynn Williams, will be joining Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Andrea Challis from Partington, one of the event's sponsors.

The event will take place at the Lightworks Illuminations Depot at Squires Gate in Blackpool.

Gazette reporters will bring fans of the illuminations an exclusive first look before they are installed on Blackpool Promenade.