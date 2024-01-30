Blackpool Grand Theatre's new season launch unveils a whole host of unmissible shows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Grand Theatre has announced a shimmering new season that’s swimming with top shows, iconic artists and community based extravaganzas at a season launch attended by supporters of the theatre, including actress Cheryl Fergison (Heather off Eastanders fame) and comedian Steve Royle.

As well as announcing the latest programme of events at the launch, the Grand’s Chief Executive Adam Knight also revealed that the hit show Dear Evan Hansen will be surprising audiences the following year, which you can read more about here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But for the delights in store for you over the next few months, take a look below at what’s on at the Grand this Spring:

The must-see musical

The Grand Theatre announced that "taking a top spot in a treasure trove of theatrical jewels is the delightfully outrageous musical parody Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch", which comes to the stage between May 21 and May 25.

Starring Shawna Hamic (Orange is the New Black, 1776 on Broadway) as ‘Ursula’ and River Medway (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK) as ‘Ariel’, this critically acclaimed parody musical sweeps into Blackpool’s Grand fresh from sensational sell-out runs and rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe and around the UK.

Its description reads: "Wave goodbye to everything you thought you knew about Disney’s favourite Diva… Ursula the Sea Witch is back and she’s bigger, bolder and sexier than ever before and more than ready to give her take on what really happened all those years ago under the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cruella told her side, and Maleficent had her moment. Now the legendary queer queen is ready to spill all in a titillating tale of sex, sorcery and suckers that’s bursting with an original hot pop soundtrack and trademark filthy humour. Don’t be the poor unfortunate soul that missed out. It’s time to take the plunge and dive into this year’s hottest night out!"

Unfortunate is coming to the Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Hard hitting dramas

Advertisement Hide Ad

The uplifting, powerful production of Hanif Kureishi’s iconic Oscar-nominated screenplay My Beautiful Laundrette is coming to the Grand between April 2 and April 6, with orginal music from the Pet Shop Boys featuring Blackpool’s very own Chris Lowe.

The smash-hit supernatural stage phenomenon 2:22 A Ghost Story starring Vera Chok (Hollyoaks, Cobra), Jay McGuiness (The Wanted), Fiona Wade (Emmerdale, Silent Witness) and George Rainsford (Call the Midwife) is coming April 23 to April 27.

Straight off the back of that comes the gripping courtroom thriller Twelve Angry Men between April 29 and May 4, starring Jason Merrells (Casualty), Gray O’Brien (Coronation Street), Tristan Gemmill (Coronation Street), Michael Greco (EastEnders), Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier) and Gary Webster (Minder, Family Affairs), and Onjali Q.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raúf’s award-winning The Boy at The Back of The Class, which the Grand says "perfectly balances humour and compassion to tell the heartwarming tale of the power of friendship and kindness", is then on between May 7 and May 11.

Herman Melville’s seafaring masterpiece Moby Dick will be captured on stage by Simple8 between June 4 and June 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo O’Byrne’s fabulous 'Tales from Paradise Heights' then features fours creepy playsb which are separate and yet inter-connected: The Bench (February 17-19), Diane's Deli (April 4-6), Strawberry Jack (May 31-June 2) and I'm Frank Morgan Rewired (July 25-27).

Left: The Wanted's Jay McGuiness in 2:22 A Ghost Story. Top right: My Beautiful Laundrette. Bottom right: 12 Angry Men.

Stars shine on Blackpool

Numerous celebrities are gracing the stage at the Blackpool Grand this season, including Blackpool’s very own Loose Women Coleen Nolan whose first ever one-woman tour comes to her hometown on February 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top stand-up comedian Jack Dee is hosting a hilarious stage production of BBC’s much-loved radio panel show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue on February 28.

Tim Vine brings his latest show 'Breeeep!' to the Grand on March 15; the inimitable Count Arthur Strong hits the stage on June 2 and cheeky comic Joe Pasquale is stopping by Blackpool on his brand new solo tour on August 26.

Blackpool Grand will also see the debut of global podcast sensation and rising comedy star Adam Rowe straight from Live at The Apollo! on April 12.

Belly aching plays

Advertisement Hide Ad

ThickSkin bring three fast-paced, funny stories about consumer culture with the dynamic new drama Peak Stuff to the Grand's stage on Febraury 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comedy continues with a darkly funny and dramatic new production of cult favourite Bouncers from award-winning playwright John Godber, coming to Blackpool between February 21 and February 24.

Then between March 1 and March 2, the wildly satirical, visually stunning and deeply moving musical satire Oh What A Lovely War comes to the Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Finally, celebrated playwright Joe Orton’s final, most ambitious play What The Butler Saw – a riotous black comedy and a masterclass in fearless writing - is on between May 14 and May 18.

Family fun

Enchanting new stage adaptations of Julia Donaldson’s much-loved tales The Gruffalo’s Child and Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book are coming to the Grand between March 12-13 and April 19-21 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peppa Pig returns with an oinktastic brand new live show on June 15 and June 16 and CBBC’s Andy and The Odd Socks are rocking out with a madcap mix of songs, slapstick and silliness on April 13.

Then the highly anticipated Jurassic Live is on between May 30 and June 1, followed by an explosive new production Science Museum Live on Tour from London’s world-renowned Science Museum on July 7.

Left: The Gruffalo’s Child. Right: Jurassic Earth Live.

Pantemomine

And, of course, any new season at The Grand wouldn’t be complete without Blackpool’s number one magical family pantomime Cinderella.

The pantemonie stars comic and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle as Buttons with Jamie Morris and Tarot Joseph returning as the incredibly gorgeous Ugly Sisters, Melody and Harmony Hard-Up; [LUS an all-star cast, soon to be announced, including the sensational shetland Ponies.

Dancing delights

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Lore', a new production from award-winning dance company James Wilton Dance is on Feb 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motionhouse then brings 'Nobody', a dance-circus adventure, to the Grand's stage on March 19.

The Chief Executive of the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Adam Knight.

What has the Chief Executive said?

Blackpool Grand Theatre Chief Executive, Adam Knight said: “This thrilling new season of shows are coming to The Grand hot on the heels of another record-breaking pantomime season, and I would like to thank all our patrons for continuing to make such magical memories with us here at this beautiful theatre.

"We are also celebrating the New Year with two major award wins: the UK Theatre Award for Excellence in Arts Education and the Children & Young People Now Award for Arts & Culture, which recognise our groundbreaking work with children, young people, and families in Blackpool and beyond. This work will continue throughout this year and will accompany major touring productions of The Boy at The Back of The Class and WonderBoy, which are both sure to fire the imagination of all those young at heart!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone can get involved at The Grand this year with new projects including our first professionally produced Summer Youth Musical Bugsy Malone, our playwriting project with Northern Broadsides and a major new community venture with the internationally renowned Gary Clarke Company with Pride in Motion.

“None of this would be possible without our brilliant team of staff, volunteers and Trustees, including our two outgoing Chairs Anthony Stone and Roger Lloyd Jones, who’ve given so much time, expertise and energy to championing The Grand. I shall miss them and their encouragement greatly. However, we have talented successors in Alistair Armit and Bryan Lindop to continue supporting the growth of this wonderful theatre as we enter our 130th birthday year!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Take the plunge and let Blackpool’s beautiful Grand Theatre be part of your world in 2024. We look forward to welcoming you and wish you all the best for a very Happy New Year!”

You can hear Adam's exclusive chat with the Gazette in the video attached above.

How to get tickets