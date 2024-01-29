Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a fresh announcement made only this evening (Monday, January 29), the Blackpool Grand Theatre has confirmed it will be home to the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award winning musical 'Dear Evan Hansen' next year.

With music by Benj Pasek (The Greatest Showman) and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman and La La Land), Dear Evan Hansen premiered on Broadway in 2016 to critical acclaim, winning six Tony Awards in 2017 and a Grammy in 2018.

Following its West End debut in 2019, the musical also won three Laurence Olivier Awards and two WhatsOnStage Awards, before being adapted into a 2021 film starring Julianne Moore and Amy Adam’s, whilst Ben Platt, who played Evan in the Broadway production, reprised his role.

Now, with a brand-new production directed by Adam Penford (Artistic Director at Nottingham Playhouse), Dear Evan Hensan is touring the UK and Ireland for the first time - stopping in Blackpool along the way.

The news was delivered by the Chief Executive of the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Adam Knight, at the venue’s new season launch.

What is it about?

Dear Evan Hansen follows an anxious and lonely teenage boy who, through a letter writing exercise, pretends to be the friend of a recently deceased classmate. When this letter falls into the hands of the grieving parents, Evan Henson embarks on a journey of self discovery.

The musical Dear Evan Hansen (film cast show on the left) is coming to the Blackpool Grand Theatre (right) in 2025. Credit: Getty and submit

When is it coming to Blackpool?

The show will be on at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between Tuesday, May 20 and Saturday, May 24 2025.

When will tickets be on sale?

Tickets will go on sale in February for members of the Grand Theatre's 1868 club.

General sale then opens on March 1.

Where else is the tour going?

The original list of shows is as follows:

Nottingham Playhouse: Mon 9 to Sat 28 Sep 2024

Curve Theatre (Leicester): Tues 1 to Sat 5 Oct 2024

Truro Hall (Cornwall): Tue 8 - Sat 12 Oct 2024

Brighton Theatre Royal: Tues 15 to Sat 19 Oct 2024

Birmingham The Alexandra: Tues 22 to Sat 26 Oct 2024

New Victoria Theatre (Woking): Tues 29 Oct to Sat 2 Nov 2024

Leeds Grand Theatre: Tues 5 to Sat 9 Nov 2024

Liverpool Empire: Tues 12 to Sat 16 Nov 2024

Sunderland Empire: Tues 19 to Sat 23 Nov 2024

Oxford New Theatre: Tues 26 to Sat 30 Nov 2024

Northampton Royal & Derngate Theatre: Tues 14 to Sat 18 Jan 2025

Mayflower Theatre (Southampton): Tues 21 to Sat 25 Jan 2025

Milton Keynes Theatre: Tues 28 Jan to Sat 1 Feb 2025

Marlowe Theatre (Canterbury): Tues 4 to Sat 8 Feb 2025

Bristol Hippodrome: Tues 11 to Sat 15 Feb 2025

Palace Theatre (Manchester): Tues 18 to Sat 22 Feb 2025

Glasgow King's Theatre: Tues 25 Feb to Sat 1 Mar 2025

His Majesty's Theatre (Aberdeen): Tues 4 to Sat 8 Mar 2025

Grand Opera House (Belfast): Tues 11 to Sat 15 Mar 2025

Chester Storyhouse: Tues 18 to Sat 22 Mar 2025

New Wimbledon Theatre: Tues 25 to Sat 29 Mar 2025

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre: Tues 1 to Sat 5 Apr 2025

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre: Tues 8 to Sat 12 Apr 2025

Plymouth Theatre Royal: Tues 15 to Sat 19 Apr 2025

Hull New Theatre: Tues 22 to Sat 26 Apr 2025

Wales Millennium Centre (Cardiff): Tues 29 Apr to Sat 3 May 2025

Norwich Theatre Royal: Tues 13 to Sat 17 May 2023