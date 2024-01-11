Television presenter Ruth Langsford has announced she is all set to support Coleen Nolan as the Blackpool born star embarks on her first ever UK tour.

63-year-old Ruth Langsford appeared on ITV's Loose Women this week along with fellow television presenter, Coleen Nolan, 58.

During Tuesday's episode, Ruth revealed she will be there to support her friend Coleen when she begins touring the country with her first ever solo show later this year.

Called Naked, the 16-date tour will see the mum of three sing a variety of her favourite songs whilst also laying her life bare as she discusses her love life, lessons learned, and challenges views on age-appropriate behaviour.

Turning to Blackpool born Coleen during the episode, Ruth said: "This is such a big time for you because you've got your tour coming up... I've got my ticket for the opening night!"

A round of applause for Coleen's new show was then interrupted by Ruth giving her friend a perhaps unpleasant reminder by pointing out that Coleen's daughter will not however be in attendance.

In the show it was revealed that 22-year-old Ciara, the daugher of Coleen and her ex-husband Ray Fensome, is set to go travelling around the world with her boyfriend, departing on January 18 for an indefinite lengh of time.

Replying to Ruth, singer turned presenter Coleen said: "She can't come. I was going to get her to be one of my backing singers on the tour because it's a concert." Fellow Loose Women pannelist Janet Stree-Porter then quipped "I'll deputise" which sparked Linda Robinson to shout "not with your voice love!" before Coleen continued to reveal that Ciara's absence is making her anxious about the tour.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star said: "Now I'm thinking I'm doing all this around the country, this big tour, my first ever. I'm scared anyway because it's the first time I've ever done anything like this on my own and singing on my own, and I haven't even got her. And then I'm thinking 'who's going to look after the animals?', 'who's going to look after the house', it's just very stressul Ruth! But the main thing is the empty nest syndrome and the fact she's not going to see me perform, because it might be the last time I do it."

Sharing a clip of their Loose Women conservation to Instagram later that day, Coleen told her 347k followers: "Hi All, It was great to chat today with my fellow @loosewomen about my upcoming UK tour!

"@ruthlangsford has already got her ticket! 💖

"Who's coming? I can't wait to see you all there!"

Ruth was not the only star to show support for Coleen's show this week as her own sister, Anne Nolan, also took to Instagram to do the honours.

In an Instagram story, 73-year-old Anne wrote "See you in Blackpool, @coleen nolan!" as she also shared the same Loose Women clip.

Underneath the link, Anne added: "Please can you all go and support my baby sister on her new tour... We'll look after the house while she's gone!"

