A house which has had a string of famous owners, including Freddie Flintoff, is currently on sale at a reduced price as its current occupant- footballer Benjamin Mendy- is having trouble finding a buyer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former neighbour of Benjamin Mendy has claimed the ex-Manchester City defender has been forced to knock £1million off the price of his mansion as no one wants to live there.

The 29-year-old, who was cleared of charges of rape and sexual assault in two trials last year, has cut the price of his luxurious home from an initial £5M to £4M after failing to attract interest - and this is the second price drop since it was put on the market last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former owners/renters of the sprawling property include Top Gear star Freddie Flintoff - who never lived there but spent two years rebuilding the house -, celebrity couple Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy, as well as ex-City manager Mark Hughes.

Footballer Benjamin Mendy (top right) is struggling to sell his house, which was once owned by Freddie Flintoff (bottom right). Credit: Savills, SWNS and Getty

World Cup winner Mendy purchased the home from Flintoff for £4.8m in 2018 - a decade after the cricketer bought the property for £1.8m - and you can see the full listing online here.

The 11,000 square foot private residence sits on roughly 1.75 acres of Cheshire countryside and features six bedroom suites - four with dressing rooms - an open plan living area, home cinema, games room, swimming pool, gym, spa and steam room.

The huge six-bedroom mansion, in the village of Mottram St Andrew, stands on one of the most exclusive roads in Cheshire’s ‘golden triangle’, made up of villages between Prestbury, Alderley Edge and Wilmslow.

From top left clockwise: Cinema room, swimming pool, one area of the lounge. the main bedroom. Credit: Savills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mendy, who is now seeking to rebuild his footballing career at French Ligue 1 side Lorient, first put the Cheshire property on the market in August last year. However a former neighbour of the French full-back says he believes the house has struggled to sell due to all the controversy surrounding the player while he was in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This ex-neighbour, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he used to see the 'humble' footballer around when he lived there, but he added it was obvious no-one now wanted to buy the opulent property without a major price cut.

Read More The Traitor’s contestant Sonja from Lancashire speaks out following banishment

Asked what it was like having Mendy as a neighbour, the Cheshire resident, who is a Man City fan, said: "It was OK, but you could see what was going on all the time, cars going in and out. As a footballer, you have to have more discipline. You can't be going out all the time. But you would see him in the street and he was normal as anything.

"He's taken a mil off because no one's going to pay the asking price for it. Obviously he got found not guilty of criminal charges, but the house has been dragged through the mud and it is definitely putting people off. It will probably go down [in price] even more. He's already lost £800,000 on it, and that's how much he owes HMRC. Nobody wants a house that's had so much bad publicity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The description of the property, managed by estate agents Savills, points to the mansion's proximity to leading private schools, 'good restaurants and bistros' in nearby Prestbury, and 'lovely walks in the surrounding countryside'. However, it also states that the current price of the property ‘reflects the need for some remedial and refurbishment works’, including the ‘reinstatement of the swimming pool’.

The back of the home. Credit: Savills

Mendy joined City in the summer of 2017 from French club AS Monaco for a reported £52m, the world-record transfer fee for a defender at the time. He won the Premier League in his first season in England before being arrested for allegations of sexual offences. Mendy was subsequently suspended by City, and never played another match for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July last year he was cleared of rape and attempted rape during a retrial at Chester Crown Court. After his first trial at the same court, which ended in January last year, he was cleared of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault relating to four young women. Both trials heard Mendy had led a hard-partying lifestyle whilst at City, going out to nightclubs several times a week and having sex with numerous young women at his Chester home.