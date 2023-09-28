News you can trust since 1873
Coleen Nolan announces her first ever tour: what is it and when is it coming to Blackpool?

Television star and singer Coleen Nolan has announced she is embarking on her first ever solo live tour.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:58 BST
58-year-old Coleen, who was born in Blackpool will next year be touring the country with ‘Naked’, a solo show which promises to make audiences laugh and put them in the mood for dancing!

What will Naked involve?

Taking audiences back to her first love of performing, Coleen will sing a selection of her favourite songs which she says have become the soundtrack to her life.

Blackpool born star Coleen Nolan is bringing her first solo tour to her hometown.Blackpool born star Coleen Nolan is bringing her first solo tour to her hometown.
Blackpool born star Coleen Nolan is bringing her first solo tour to her hometown.
Coleen will then lay her life bare as she openly discusses her love life, lessons learned, as well as challenging views on age-appropriate behaviour.

The mum of three reportedly hopes to “empower[] women of any age to rediscover their passions and enjoy life to the max!”

What has Coleen said about the tour?

Posting on Instagram, the Loose Woman star said: “Hi everybody, so I’ve got some really exciting news to share with you all! For the first time in my life I’m going on tour with my very own show! 16 dates across the UK in 2024!

Shane and Coleen Nolan in a promotional picture for the Naked tour.Shane and Coleen Nolan in a promotional picture for the Naked tour.
Shane and Coleen Nolan in a promotional picture for the Naked tour.

"Please come and join us for an evening of music, life and laughter!”

Coleen also took to Instagram to announce that her eldest son, Shane Nolan who she shares with ex-husband Shane Richie, will be joining her on the Naked tour.

Sharing a picture of herself with Shane, Coleen wrote: “Aww look how happy he is to be coming on tour with his mum! Delighted to announce that my oldest son @iamshanenolan will be joining me as my support act on my 2024 tour.. Can't wait! x”

When is it coming to Blackpool?

Coleen kicks off the Naked tour in her birth town, coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre on Friday, February 9 with the show starting at 7:30pm.

The other stops on Coleen’s tour are Bolton, Dundee, Aberdeen, Stockport, Croydon, St Helens, Northampton, Barrow, Eastbourne, Felixstone, Sunderland, Rhyll, the Wirral, Bournemouth, Swansea.

How to get tickets?

Tickets for her Blackpool show are avilable on the Grand Theatre website now and many have already been snapped up! The remaining seats all cost £35 for an adult.

To buy tickets for other venues, visit the tour’s website.

