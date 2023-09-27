Tyson and Paris Fury's daughter Venezuela enjoys lavish celebrations for 14th birthday

The eldest daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury has enjoyed some glamorous celebrations for her 14th birthday.

Proud mum Paris took to Instagram yesterday (Tuesday, September 26) to share the scenes from Venezuela’s special day as she celebrated turning 14.

Paris posted a photo of her firstborn posing alongside a very glam display in their Morecambe home, featuring presents, ballon arches, a colourful cake, a huge bouquet of flowers and light-up numbers '14.'

In the caption the mum of seven wrote: "Happy Birthday Venezuela love you and the unique, beautiful, great young lady you’ve grown into.”

Venezuela Fury posing in front of her birthday celebration wall. Credit: Paris Fury on Instagram

Numerous people then took to the comments section of the post to share a striking resemblance they had all noticed.

One user said “Happy Birthday!! She's the absolute stamp of you Paris!” whilst another wrote “Absoloute image of you she is!! happy birthday beautiful girl”

Paris also took to her Instagram story to share more snaps from the day with her 1.6 million followers.

The story offered a close up view of the impressive birthday display and revealed some of Venezuela’s gifts, which were as followed: makeup, a Nike sweatshirt, Bo + Tee sweatshirt, Moda Minx swimwear, purple stilettos, a purple handbag, jewellery and a pair of trainers.

Paris then wrote “Off to the cinema with her friends... in a bit of style @silkexecutivetravel” as she shared photos of Venezuela posing with eight friends and a limo decorated with balloons, also featuring a bottle of non-alcoholic prosecco on the table.

In her final story post from the day, Paris shared a picture of herself in pyjamas with the caption: “well a long day of normal life, school run, dentist, birthday and general keeping family alive lol. glad my venezuela had a good day for her birthday, can't believe i've gotta do it all again in 5 days for Prince.

“Baby is doing great, night feeds are going ok @ but he's only a week old so will see how he settles. Gonna snuggle himinto his bed and try to get afew hours sleep befor the next feed. Good night guys x”

