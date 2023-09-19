News you can trust since 1873
Paris Fury gives birth to her and Tyson's seventh child: see their first pic here

A delighted Paris Fury has given birth to her and Tyson’s seventh child.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:23 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST
The 33-year-old mum of now seven gave birth to a little boy on Monday, September 18 and announced the news via OK! magazine.

Paris and Tyson, 35, welcomed their latest arrival – weighing 6lb 13oz – at 2.29am in the private Lancaster Hospital.

The couple, who have been married for 15 years, told OK!: "We're over the moon to have welcomed our baby boy to the Fury family. His brothers and sisters can't wait to meet him and create lots of Fury fun! Our boy is the most perfect addition and we're bursting with love for him. It's crazy how you can love someone so quick."

OK! also shared the first exclusive image of the little one, pictured below. In it, the proud couple hold their newborn whilst standing in their room at Lancaster Hospital.

Posting the picture on their respective Instagram accounts, Tyson wrote “He’s here and he’s perfect @parisfury1”, whilst Paris’ caption read “Can’t believe he’s here.”

Also offering their congratulations were Coleen and Wayne Rooney, Piers Morgan, Mark Wright, Daniella Westbrook and Bad Boy Chiller Crew’s Gareth Kelly.

Paris also shared a video of their hospital room, which was painted with a sunflower filled meadow scene, to her Instagram story with the caption “Not long after the baby’s arrival I realised how beautiful the room was.”

Tyson and Paris are already parents to Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 10, Prince 'Tutty' Tyson, six, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah Fury, four and Athena, two.

Their family life was recently showcased to the world in the Netflix show, At Home With The Fury’s, which has been reportedly renewed for a second series.

