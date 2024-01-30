Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of hosting the launch event, the Grand Theatre's Chief Executive, Adam Knight chatted exclusively to the Gazette's celebrity reporter, Aimee Seddon, about all the exciting things coming up for the theatre.

In the video above, Adam, who has been the Chief Executive since Spring 2022, expressed his excitement at launching the new season of shows, as well as revealing which ones he is particulary looking forward to seeing himself.

Aside from the star studded performances, Adam also shared with the Gazette some of the projects the Grand are working on in the coming months which involve the wider community including the launch of their first ever summer youth musical production and a new writing project involving writers from across the North of England.

Finally Adame of course called on the people of Lancashire to snap up the season's hot tickets before they're all gone!

Adam Knight (left) is the current Chief Executive of the Blackpool Grand Theatre (right).

What can we expect from the Grand Theatre's new season?

Were any surprising announcments made?

Adam also ended the night by revealing, for the first time, that the critically acclaimed musical 'Dear Evan Hansen' is coming to the Blackpool Grand Theatre in 2025.