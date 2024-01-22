A popular radio show hosted by comedian Jack Dee is coming to Lancashire next month to film a live episode.

The Radio 4 comedy panel show ‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue’ is coming to the Grand Theatre in Blackpool on Wednesday, February 28 at 7.30pm.

Each show consists of two teams of comedians being given "silly things to do" by a chairman, who has been British comedian Jack Dee, 62, since 2009.

Alongside Jack, the "I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue" stage show in Blackpool will star comedians Tony Hawks, Pippa Evans, Marcus Brigstocke and Fred Macaulay, whilst painist Colin Sell will be at the piano, as he has been on and off since 1975.

Tickets are available now on the Grand Theatre website, costing £34 each.

Ahead of the Blackpool show, the team behind "I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue" sent over this tell all interview with Jack, take a look below at what he had to say:

Now that you have youngsters as guests on the show (some barely out of their 50s), do you find this has given the programme a new lease of life?

Jack: "The show goes from strength to strength and you can only imagine my delight to finally be working with people who know that Oasis isn’t a soft drink and that Lady Gaga isn’t an aristocrat in a dementia home."

Are you surprised that Colin Sell has become something of a style icon?

Jack: "I admit I was startled to see Colin modelling his distinctive selection of timeless outfits on opening my copy of Practical Gardening."

Has the energy crisis had an impact on the current tour?

Jack: "We’re very fortunate in that energy has never been a feature of the show."

You’ll be bringing the show to the Blackpool Grand. Is it true that this is everyone’s favourite venue?

Jack: "Absolutely. And it always has been for as long as I can remember filling in this questionnaire."

Has anyone ever auditioned for the show and been turned down?

Jack: "We actually don’t audition. Normally we approach the agent and ask for the artist. If the answer is 'Unlikely mate. She’s currently making a film in L.A.' then we take that as a no. Likewise the more common 'Over my dead body, Sunshine'. However, if the agent replies with 'Who? Oh God, him! Help yourself' then we know we’ve found a possible new panellist."

Do you take pride in the fact that I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue has notably pioneered a Woke attitude to diversity, gender issues, and bullying in the workplace?

Jack: "It’s wonderful to know that we were at the forefront of what has become a global movement. I took the knee before it had ever been heard of. Admittedly it was at a meeting with the BBC Pay department.

"There is simply no place for bullying on this show. Even Colin more or less gets left alone, after all he deserves our respect despite being a spindly weed."

Has Brexit affected the rules of Mornington Crescent*?

*A game played on the show.

Jack: "One of the many scare-mongering stories circulating before the referendum was that Mornington Crescent would make no sense once we’d left the EU. In fact the game has been largely unaffected thanks to an exemption clause that was inserted by Michel Barnier (who happens to be a great fan) at the 11th hour. It did mean that Northern Ireland was compromised in the deal but you can’t have it all."

How does Samantha** keep looking so young?

**An imaginary recurring character.

Jack: "Samantha took up running a few years ago and can now be seen most mornings pummelling her trainers in the park."

Touring must be an exhausting business. How do you recharge your batteries?

Jack: "Meditation. It requires complete peace and quiet. Sometimes I do it during the show."

Do you have a role model?