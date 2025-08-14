Blackpool Air Show: RAF Typhoon climbs from 100ft to 12,000ft in 12 seconds in incredible pilot POV footage
RAF Typhoon display pilot Squadron Leader Nathan Shawyer has shared incredible POV footage from Blackpool Air Show at the weekend.
The footage shows the Typhoon departing vertically, with the aircraft going from 100ft to 12,000ft in 12 seconds.
Where will the RAF Typhoon Display Team be next?
The RAF Typhoon Display Team will be taking part in more air shows over the coming weeks.
Here’s where you could catch them next, including Southport on August 30 and 31.
RAF Typhoon Display Team schedule
August 15 - Eastbourne International Air Show
August 16 - Eastbourne International Air Show
August 17 - Eastbourne International Air show
August 23 - Roskilde Air Show, Denmark
August 24 - Roskilde Air Show, Denmark
August 28 - Isle of Man Classic TT Races
August 30 - Southport Air Show
August 31- Southport Air Show
September 05 - The International Ayr Show, Scotland
September 06 - The International Ayr Show, Scotland
September 10 - Guernsey Air Display
September 11 - Jersey International Air Display
September 20 - SHG Air Show, Turkey
September 21- SHG Air Show, Turkey