A video shows an RAF Typhoon’s vertical departure from Blackpool, going from 100ft to 12,000ft in 12 seconds.

RAF Typhoon display pilot Squadron Leader Nathan Shawyer has shared incredible POV footage from Blackpool Air Show at the weekend.

The footage shows the Typhoon departing vertically, with the aircraft going from 100ft to 12,000ft in 12 seconds.

Where will the RAF Typhoon Display Team be next?

The RAF Typhoon Display Team will be taking part in more air shows over the coming weeks.

Here’s where you could catch them next, including Southport on August 30 and 31.

RAF Typhoon climbs 11,000ft in 12 seconds over Blackpool. | X / @TyphoonDisplay

RAF Typhoon Display Team schedule

August 15 - Eastbourne International Air Show

August 16 - Eastbourne International Air Show

August 17 - Eastbourne International Air show

August 23 - Roskilde Air Show, Denmark

August 24 - Roskilde Air Show, Denmark

August 28 - Isle of Man Classic TT Races

August 30 - Southport Air Show

August 31- Southport Air Show

September 05 - The International Ayr Show, Scotland

September 06 - The International Ayr Show, Scotland

September 10 - Guernsey Air Display

September 11 - Jersey International Air Display

September 20 - SHG Air Show, Turkey

September 21- SHG Air Show, Turkey