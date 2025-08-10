Motorists faced delays on the motorway and a protestor threatened to delay the opening of Sunday’s (August 10) event, but that didn’t stop Air Show attendees from enjoying displays from some of the world’s top military and civilian aircrafts.

The flying displays started at around 2.00pm, with RAF Typhoon fleet kicking off the action, followed by the iconic RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Several other amazing aviation teams continued the fun - including the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers - before the world-famous Red Arrows concluded the event.

Take a look at the brilliant photos below to see just how incredible the final day of the Blackpool Air Show was.

1 . Blackpool Air Show 2025 Day 2 of Blackpool Air Show 2025. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool Air Show 2025 Day 2 of Blackpool Air Show 2025. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool Air Show 2025 Day 2 of Blackpool Air Show 2025. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool Air Show 2025 Day 2 of Blackpool Air Show 2025. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool Air Show 2025 Day 2 of Blackpool Air Show 2025. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

6 . Blackpool Air Show 2025 Day 2 of Blackpool Air Show 2025. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales