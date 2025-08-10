M55 delays as thousands head to Blackpool Air Show Day 2

Motorists travelling to Blackpool Air Show today (Sunday, August 10) are facing delays on the motorway, with heavy congestion on the M55 westbound between junctions 3 and 4.

Some of the world’s top military and civilian aircraft - including the famous Red Arrows – will take to the skies above the Fylde Coast, with thousands of spectators expected to watch the action.

As a result, there is traffic on the M55 westbound between junctions 3 and 4. According to National Highways, there are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic.

The Air Show’s flying displays began at 1.55pm and normal traffic conditions are expected between 2.30pm and 2.45pm.

