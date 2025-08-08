Blackpool Air Show 2025: Sunday's line-up and when to see the Red Arrows

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2025, 18:08 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Crowds are set to flock to Blackpool’s seafront today for the Air Show’s Sunday programme, including the always-spectacular Red Arrows display.

Some of the world’s top military and civilian aircraft - including the world-famous Red Arrows – will take to the skies above the Fylde Coast today.

Thousands of spectators are expected to attend, with the resort’s seafront once again providing a spectacular backdrop to the action.

Crowds are set to flock to Blackpool's seafront today for the Air Show's Sunday programme
Crowds are set to flock to Blackpool’s seafront today for the Air Show’s Sunday programme | National World Resell

When and where is it happening?

The Blackpool Air Show runs from 10am to 5pm on both days, with a packed schedule of aerial performances and on-the-ground attractions.

The Air Show Village, located on the Tower Festival Headland, will be open from 11am until 6pm each day.

It will feature stalls, food concessions and family-friendly entertainment.

Do I need a ticket?

No. The event is completely free and no tickets are required.

What’s today’s flying schedule?

Here’s a breakdown of what’s set to fly and when (timings are subject to change):

Sunday, August 10

1.55pm – RAF Typhoon

2.08pm – RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

2.29pm – Yak Trio

2.47pm – Harvard

2.58pm – Muscle Pitts

3.13pm – The Ravens

3.31pm – Catalina

3.42pm – AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers

4pm – Strikemaster

4.13pm – Calidus

4.25pm – Chipmunks

4.36pm – Red Devils

5pm – RAF Red Arrows

