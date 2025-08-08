Blackpool Air Show 2025: Sunday's line-up and when to see the Red Arrows

Crowds are set to flock to Blackpool’s seafront today for the Air Show’s Sunday programme, including the always-spectacular Red Arrows display.

Some of the world’s top military and civilian aircraft - including the world-famous Red Arrows – will take to the skies above the Fylde Coast today.

Thousands of spectators are expected to attend, with the resort’s seafront once again providing a spectacular backdrop to the action.

When and where is it happening?

The Blackpool Air Show runs from 10am to 5pm on both days, with a packed schedule of aerial performances and on-the-ground attractions.

The Air Show Village, located on the Tower Festival Headland, will be open from 11am until 6pm each day.

It will feature stalls, food concessions and family-friendly entertainment.

Do I need a ticket?

No. The event is completely free and no tickets are required.

What’s today’s flying schedule?

Here’s a breakdown of what’s set to fly and when (timings are subject to change):

Sunday, August 10

1.55pm – RAF Typhoon

2.08pm – RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

2.29pm – Yak Trio

2.47pm – Harvard

2.58pm – Muscle Pitts

3.13pm – The Ravens

3.31pm – Catalina

3.42pm – AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers

4pm – Strikemaster

4.13pm – Calidus

4.25pm – Chipmunks

4.36pm – Red Devils

5pm – RAF Red Arrows