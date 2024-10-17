Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Advice regarding home grown produce is being shared with allotment holders and residents in Thornton while an investigation into potential historic contamination from a nearby chemical works takes place.

Wyre Council announced in July that it had launched a detailed investigation following probable release to air of the chemical Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) by AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd (formerly ICI Ltd) at Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone between the 1950s and 2012.

The council is the area’s regulator for Part 2A of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, although the investigation is being carried out by the Environment Agency.

Provisional sampling results for allotments at Occupation Road - a site close to the Hillhouse site boundary – suggest the level of PFOA in the soil is above the interim guideline value for the growing and consumption of produce in an allotment setting.

As a precaution , Wyre Council, which owns Occupation Road Allotments, sought expert advice from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) – the body which exists to protect public health from risks arising from the consumption of food.

The FSA has confirmed it is monitoring the situation and is engaged with the ongoing investigation.

The FSA advises:

Soil testing results indicate that levels of PFOA are elevated in some of the samples tested including those taken from allotments. There remains some uncertainty about the extent and variability of contamination in the soil tests to date.

Everyone is exposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including PFOA, via their diet. Based on current information, people who regularly eat large amounts of vegetables and fruits grown in the allotments or in gardens could be increasing their exposure to PFAS, while occasional or modest intakes are unlikely to greatly affect long-term background intakes.

Various contaminants can be present in soil. The FSA advise to wash fruit and vegetables with water before consuming to remove soil and dust, as well as for general hygiene reasons such as removing harmful bacteria. Peeling vegetables can also remove more soil and bacteria.

However, these provisional results only provide an initial snapshot of potential contamination within the soil.

The AGC Chemicals site at Thornton | National World

Their purpose is to act as a trigger for more detailed sampling and assessment by scientists to provide a better understanding of the contamination and the ways in which people using the allotment might come into contact with it.

The Council has now written to allotment holders to share this advice as well as information on the provisional sampling results from the Environment Agency.

The sampling results are in the process of being analysed and risk assessed. Once all results from the initial phase of sampling are available the conclusions will be shared. They will also be used to inform subsequent stages of the investigation and in the development of more detailed advice for residents.

Rebecca Huddleston, Chief Executive of Wyre Council, said: "These results are provisional only at this point, but we want to make sure we keep the community updated on the investigation as more information becomes available to us.

"Therefore, we have written to allotment holders at Occupation Road so that they can follow the advice we have received from the Food Standards Agency.”

"We understand that, in some cases, news of the provisional results may cause people worry or alarm. The wellbeing of our residents is our priority and we want to assure people that we are committed to sharing further information and advice from the expert agencies when we have it."

AGC Chemicals, which manufactures Fluoropolymers which are known for their exceptional resistance to heat, chemicals and weathering, says is working with Wyre Council and the Environment Agency to establish whether historic contamination has occurred at the Hillhouse site.

The company has never manufactured or sold the chemical PFOA, and phased out its use in its manufacturing processes by early 2012.