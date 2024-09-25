Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Thornton have been advised to wash and peel any produce grown in the soil in order to remove any soil or dust, following the launch of a probe into possible contamination from a chemical plant.

Residents in Thornton have been advised to wash and peel any produce grown in the soil in order to remove any soil or dust, following the launch of a probe into possible contamination from a chemical plant.

Wyre Council and the Environment Agency are investigating whether a chemical called Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) has contaminated local gardens and allotments close to the Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone, off Fleetwood Road North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Evironment Agency is investigating possible historic contamination at the Hillhouse site in Thornton | National World

There is three-fold concern about the chemical - it is a ‘forever chemical’ that is said to take thousands of years to break down, it was in use at the site between 1950 and 2012 - and it was identified last year as a potentially cancer causing substance.

A councillor from the town’s Bourne ward, which covers the area of the Hillhouse industrial site in Thornton, says some of her constituents are concerned.

Earlier this month, Wyre Council said sampling was set to get underway next week to consider whether historic contamination has occurred from the industrial site.

The council, which is the area’s environmental protection regulator, launched the detailed investigation following probable release to air of PFOA by AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd (formerly ICI Ltd) at the Hillhouse site between the 1950s and 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a specialist journalism probe from Watershed Investigations, the substance, used in the manufacture of items such as nonstick pans, is said to have been released in that time into the River Wyre, landfill and air.

The site investigation is to be carried out by the Environment Agency and will be undertaken as a precautionary measure to establish whether the chemical released into the air affected land in the local area.

Residents in the Bourne area of Thornton have been urged to wash home grown veg over contaminantion concerns | Third party

In an online letter on its website, the council tells residents to “reduce contact with the soil by taking sensible measures” and to “wash and peel any produce grown in the soil in order to remove any soil or dust”.

The council has also sent out letters, by mail, specifically to 24 residents who use nearby council-owned allotments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Victoria Wells, one of three Labour councilors who serve Boroune ward, said: “Some of my ci stituents are understandably concerned about this.

“I have told them to attend either of the two drop-in sessions that are being held to allow residents to find out more.

“The question is going to be how Wyre Council can enforce the owners to clear the site up if it is found to be contaminated."

AGC Chemicals, which manufactures Fluoropolymers which are known for their exceptional resistance to heat, chemicals and weathering, says is working with Wyre Council and the Environment Agency to establish whether historic contamination has occurred at the Hillhouse site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AGC Chemicals is based on the Hillhouse Enterprise Zone in Thornton | Third party

The company has never manufactured or sold the chemical PFOA, and phased out its use in its manufacturing processes by early 2012.

Anyone can attend the next drop-in event which will be held at Thornton Cleveleys Football Club, Gamble Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4JH, on Monday 30 September 30 3pm – 7pm.

The first one was staged at the venue today (Wedneday September 24).

A spokesperson for AGC Chemical Europe, Ltd. (AGCCE) said: “AGC Chemicals Europe, Ltd. (AGCCE) has always worked collaboratively with the Environment Agency, Wyre Council, local community and wider stakeholders, and will continue to do so as the detailed investigation is carried out."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For clarity, AGCCE does not manufacture or sell PFOA, PFOS or firefighting foam."

Anyone can attend the next drop-in event which will be held at Thornton Cleveleys Football Club, Gamble Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4JH, on Monday 30 September 30 3pm – 7pm.

The first one was staged at the venue today (Wedneday September 24).