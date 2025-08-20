A new Morrisons store & other planning applications submitted in Blackpool last week

Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 11 planning applications were submitted across Blackpool between Monday, August 11 and Friday, August 15.

Applications in Blackpool usually expire - menaing a decision must be reached - eight weeks after they were validated.

18 Yorkshire Street in Blackpool is earmarked for holiday flats. | Google Maps

Location: 18 Yorkshire Street, Blackpool FY1 5BG

Validated: Monday, August 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Use of premises as nine self-contained serviced holiday flats.

Location: 17 Francis Street, Blackpool FY1 1SQ

Validated: Monday, August 11

Proposal: External alterations including replacement windows, installation of cladding, increase in height of flat roofing, and installation of rooftop guardrails.

Marton Mere Holiday Village wants to erect more static caravans. | Google

Location: Marton Mere Holiday Village, Mythop Road, Blackpool FY4 4EA

Validated: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Stationing of 20 additional static caravans for holiday purposes (Certificate of Lawfulness Proposed)

You can read more about this application here.

Location: Riley Hill Farm, Lee Road, Blackpool FY4 4QS

Validated: Monday, August 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Discharge of conditions 5 (Site Management Plan), 6 (Parking Provision), 8 (Landscaping), 9 (Ecological Enhancement), 10 (Tree & Hedgerow Protection) and 11 (Lighting) attached to planning permission 23/0247.

Lytham St Annes Garden Centre has submitted a planning application | Google Maps

Location: 350 Common Edge Road, Blackpool FY4 5DY

Validated: Tuesday, August 12

Proposal: Reconfiguration of existing car park, installation of an additional access and associated works.

Location: 42 Redwood Boulevard, Blackpool FY4 5GS

Validated: Tuesday, August 12

Proposal: Erection of a single storey side extension to create an additional garage.

Application 25/0565

Work has planned for the Citadel tower. | Google Maps

Location: The Citadel, Raikes Parade, Blackpool FY1 4EL

Validated: Wednesday, August 14

Proposal: Works to the Citadel tower to remediate structural issues associated with water ingress and consequential refurbishment works including: Replacement of asphalt flat roof coverings to all balconies with lead coverings. Removal of various windows and replacement with aluminium heritage frame equivalent. Removal of existing uPVC door set to the second floor and replace with new solid hardwood door and frame. Introduce new concrete lintels to window surrounds. Concrete floor and steel beam strengthening works. Replace external uplights within the balconies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Land bounded by Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, Grosvenor Street and George Street, Blackpool

Validated: Wednesday, August 14

Proposal: Amendment to planning permission 23/0830 to vary the wording of conditions 2 (Demolition Management Plan) and 33 (Public Art)

Mexford House is set to be turned into 120 flats | National World

Location: Mexford House, Mexford Avenue, Blackpool FY2 0UY

Validated: Wednesday, August 14

Proposal: Discharge of condition C (i)(a) (cycle storage) and C (ii)(a) (noise survey) attached to planning permission 25/0102

You can read more about this application here.

Location: Land at 58 Common Edge Road, Blackpool FY4 5AU

Validated: Wednesday, August 14

Proposal: Erection of no.1 detached bungalow and associated works

A Morrisons Daily could be opening on Lytham Road. | Google Maps

Location: 168 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY1 6DJ

Validated: Friday, August 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Use of ground floor as a shop (prior approval application)*

*The planning application and drawings show this shop will be a Morrisons Daily.

You can see the Blackpool planning applications from the week before here.

For the applications submitted in nearby Lytham St Annes, Thornton-Cleveleys and Poulton-le-Fylde last week click here.