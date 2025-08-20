A new Morrisons store & other planning applications submitted in Blackpool last week
In total, 11 planning applications were submitted across Blackpool between Monday, August 11 and Friday, August 15.
Applications in Blackpool usually expire - menaing a decision must be reached - eight weeks after they were validated.
Application 25/0480
Location: 18 Yorkshire Street, Blackpool FY1 5BG
Validated: Monday, August 11
Proposal: Use of premises as nine self-contained serviced holiday flats.
Application 25/0575
Location: 17 Francis Street, Blackpool FY1 1SQ
Validated: Monday, August 11
Proposal: External alterations including replacement windows, installation of cladding, increase in height of flat roofing, and installation of rooftop guardrails.
Application 25/0577
Location: Marton Mere Holiday Village, Mythop Road, Blackpool FY4 4EA
Validated: Monday, August 11
Proposal: Stationing of 20 additional static caravans for holiday purposes (Certificate of Lawfulness Proposed)
Application 25/0576
Location: Riley Hill Farm, Lee Road, Blackpool FY4 4QS
Validated: Monday, August 11
Proposal: Discharge of conditions 5 (Site Management Plan), 6 (Parking Provision), 8 (Landscaping), 9 (Ecological Enhancement), 10 (Tree & Hedgerow Protection) and 11 (Lighting) attached to planning permission 23/0247.
Application 25/0582
Location: 350 Common Edge Road, Blackpool FY4 5DY
Validated: Tuesday, August 12
Proposal: Reconfiguration of existing car park, installation of an additional access and associated works.
Application 25/0581
Location: 42 Redwood Boulevard, Blackpool FY4 5GS
Validated: Tuesday, August 12
Proposal: Erection of a single storey side extension to create an additional garage.
Location: The Citadel, Raikes Parade, Blackpool FY1 4EL
Validated: Wednesday, August 14
Proposal: Works to the Citadel tower to remediate structural issues associated with water ingress and consequential refurbishment works including: Replacement of asphalt flat roof coverings to all balconies with lead coverings. Removal of various windows and replacement with aluminium heritage frame equivalent. Removal of existing uPVC door set to the second floor and replace with new solid hardwood door and frame. Introduce new concrete lintels to window surrounds. Concrete floor and steel beam strengthening works. Replace external uplights within the balconies.
Application 25/0583
Location: Land bounded by Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, Grosvenor Street and George Street, Blackpool
Validated: Wednesday, August 14
Proposal: Amendment to planning permission 23/0830 to vary the wording of conditions 2 (Demolition Management Plan) and 33 (Public Art)
Application 25/0584
Location: Mexford House, Mexford Avenue, Blackpool FY2 0UY
Validated: Wednesday, August 14
Proposal: Discharge of condition C (i)(a) (cycle storage) and C (ii)(a) (noise survey) attached to planning permission 25/0102
Application 25/0508
Location: Land at 58 Common Edge Road, Blackpool FY4 5AU
Validated: Wednesday, August 14
Proposal: Erection of no.1 detached bungalow and associated works
Application 25/0566
Location: 168 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY1 6DJ
Validated: Friday, August 15
Proposal: Use of ground floor as a shop (prior approval application)*
*The planning application and drawings show this shop will be a Morrisons Daily.
