Marton Mere Holiday Village in Blackpool planning for extra 20 caravans

Marton Mere Holiday Village in Blackpool is planning to site extra static caravans on the park.

The owners of the park, Bourne Leisure Ltd, have submitted a planning application to Blackpool Council for the stationing of 20 additional caravans for holiday purposes through a proposed Certificate of Lawfulness.

Marton Mere, which is operated by subsidiary group Haven Holidays, has 1474 pitches permitted, predominantly occupied by static caravans, with a small number of touring pitches.

In seeking a Certificate of Lawfulness, the applicants argue the case that there would not be a requirement for planning permission to site the additional caravans on the park, located off Mythop Road, Marton.

Planning consultants Laister, for the applicants, said in a planning statement: “The addition of 20 caravans in the context of the overall permitted number of units across the park is so insignificant that it would not result in an onsite change to the definable character of the use of the land.

“The total number of permitted caravans across the site would rise to 1494, an increase of 1.4% on the existing limits, which falls well within the percentage change parameters of a number of recent appeal decisions.

“As such, the stationing of the 20 caravans, as proposed in the submitted plans, would not result in a material change of use and would therefore be lawful, not requiring permission for the use of the land.

“Respectfully, we therefore request that the Council issue a CLOPUD (Certificate of Lawful proposed Use or Development) for the stationing of the additional 20 caravans and associated operational development."