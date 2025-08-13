All the planning applications submitted in Blackpool last week
In total, 12 planning applications were submitted across Blackpool between Friday, July 25 and Friday, August 1.
All of the following applications expire - menaing a decision must be reached - eight weeks after they were validated (all fall within the week commencing Monday, September 22).
Application 25/0557
Location: 30 Winton Avenue, Blackpool FY4 4HZ
Validated: Monday, August 4
Proposal: Erection of single storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing garage.
Application 25/0544
Location: 27-29 Yorkshire Street, Blackpool FY1 5BG
Validated: Monday, August 4
Proposal: Amendment to planning permission 23/0283 to alter the internal layout of the proposed dwellings. (Non material amendment not subject to consultation)
Application 25/0521
Location: 580-582 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY4 1RB
Validated: Monday, August 4
Proposal: Alterations to permission ref: 21/0974 (which was for 10 no. self-contained permanent flats) to allow insertion of front and rear roof lights; loft conversion to increase Flat 1 from two to three bedrooms; alterations to the internal layout Flat 4; rear extension to ground floor of Flat 5 to increase the flat from one to two bedrooms; alterations to Flat 6 with ground floor toilet added; alterations to Flat 7 including re-positioning of bedroom window; and loft conversion to increase Flat 8 from two to three bedrooms).
Application 25/0446
Location: Marton Mere Holiday Village, Mythop Road, Blackpool FY4 4XN
Validated: Tuesday, August 5
Proposal: Erection of a single storey extension to rear of The Boathouse bar and restaurant.
Application 25/0524
Location: 290 Queen's Promenade, Blackpool FY2 9AZ
Validated: Wednesday, August 6
Proposal: Erection of single storey side infill extension
Application 25/0570
Location: 19 Frinton Grove, Blackpool FY2 0DD
Validated: Thursday, August 7
Proposal: Erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing single storey extension.
Application 25/0555
Location: 29-31 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HJ
Validated: Friday, August 8
Proposal: Installation of verticle tiles to ground floor shop front columns and installation of new main entrance door.
Application 25/0572
Location: Land to the rear of Ma Kellys Showboat at 44-46 Queen's Promenade, Blackpool FY2 9RW
Validated: Friday, August 8
Proposal: Discharge of conditions 16 (Highway Works), 17 (CMP), 18 (Separate Drainage), 19 (Surface Drainage) & 20 (Drainage management) attached to planning permission 19/0679.
Application 25/0571
Location: Revoe Learning Academy, Grasmere Road, Blackpool FY1 5HP
Validated: Friday, August 8
Proposal: Replacement fencing and gates to existing multi use games area.
Application 25/0564
Location: 26 Poulton Old Road, Blackpool FY3 7LB
Validated: Friday, August 8
Proposal: Erection of a single storey rear/side extension to link to existing garage/store
You can also see the Blackpool planning applications validated the week before here.