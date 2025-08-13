All the planning applications submitted in Blackpool last week

Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council last week.

In total, 12 planning applications were submitted across Blackpool between Friday, July 25 and Friday, August 1.

All of the following applications expire - menaing a decision must be reached - eight weeks after they were validated (all fall within the week commencing Monday, September 22).

Application 25/0557

Location: 30 Winton Avenue, Blackpool FY4 4HZ

Validated: Monday, August 4

Proposal: Erection of single storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing garage.

Application 25/0544

Plans have been submitted for 27-29 Yorkshire Street, Blackpool | Google Maps

Location: 27-29 Yorkshire Street, Blackpool FY1 5BG

Validated: Monday, August 4

Proposal: Amendment to planning permission 23/0283 to alter the internal layout of the proposed dwellings. (Non material amendment not subject to consultation)

Application 25/0521

Location: 580-582 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY4 1RB

Validated: Monday, August 4

Proposal: Alterations to permission ref: 21/0974 (which was for 10 no. self-contained permanent flats) to allow insertion of front and rear roof lights; loft conversion to increase Flat 1 from two to three bedrooms; alterations to the internal layout Flat 4; rear extension to ground floor of Flat 5 to increase the flat from one to two bedrooms; alterations to Flat 6 with ground floor toilet added; alterations to Flat 7 including re-positioning of bedroom window; and loft conversion to increase Flat 8 from two to three bedrooms).

Application 25/0446

Marton Mere Holiday Village is looking to extend its restaurant | Google Maps

Location: Marton Mere Holiday Village, Mythop Road, Blackpool FY4 4XN

Validated: Tuesday, August 5

Proposal: Erection of a single storey extension to rear of The Boathouse bar and restaurant.

Application 25/0524

Location: 290 Queen's Promenade, Blackpool FY2 9AZ

Validated: Wednesday, August 6

Proposal: Erection of single storey side infill extension

Application 25/0570

Location: 19 Frinton Grove, Blackpool FY2 0DD

Validated: Thursday, August 7

Proposal: Erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing single storey extension.

Application 25/0555

Blackpool's Nandos has submitted an application | Google Maps

Location: 29-31 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HJ

Validated: Friday, August 8

Proposal: Installation of verticle tiles to ground floor shop front columns and installation of new main entrance door.

Application 25/0572

Location: Land to the rear of Ma Kellys Showboat at 44-46 Queen's Promenade, Blackpool FY2 9RW

Validated: Friday, August 8

Proposal: Discharge of conditions 16 (Highway Works), 17 (CMP), 18 (Separate Drainage), 19 (Surface Drainage) & 20 (Drainage management) attached to planning permission 19/0679.

Application 25/0571

Plans have been submitted for Revoe Learning Academy | Google Maps

Location: Revoe Learning Academy, Grasmere Road, Blackpool FY1 5HP

Validated: Friday, August 8

Proposal: Replacement fencing and gates to existing multi use games area.

Application 25/0564

Location: 26 Poulton Old Road, Blackpool FY3 7LB

Validated: Friday, August 8

Proposal: Erection of a single storey rear/side extension to link to existing garage/store

