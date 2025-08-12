All 21 planning applications submitted across Fylde and Wyre last week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Fylde Borough Council and Wyre Council last week.

In total, 21 planning applications were submitted across Fylde and Wyre between Monday, August 4 and Sunday, August 10.

Fylde

Application 25/0450

Location: Land south of Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool FY4 2QY

Validation date: Monday, August 4

Proposal: Erection of a substation including switch house, transformer bays, installation of transformers, security fencing and access road

Plans for a substation in the above location have been submitted.placeholder image
Plans for a substation in the above location have been submitted. | Google Maps

Application 25/0430

Location: 7 Lightwood Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 5PH

Validation date: Monday, August 4

Proposal: alterations to dwelling to include: 1) replace ground and first floor front timber bay windows and first floor side timber window with timberlook flush upvc windows.

Application 25/0465

Location: Talland at 2 Lightwood Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 5PH

Validation date: Tuesday, August 5

Proposal: Felling of holly tree within the front garden and within lytham avenues conservation area

Application 25/0472

Location: The Garden Place, Cropper Road, Westby with Plumptons FY4 5LB

Validation date: Wednesday, August 6

Proposal: application to discharge conditions 4 (above ground works), 6 (materials), 9 (play area details, timeframe for provision and maintenance), 11 (foul and surface water details), 12 (waterbodies detailm means of enclosure & timeframe for provision), 13 (construction surface water management plan), 15 (surface water operation and maintenance scheme), 18 (higway improvement works), 19 (pedestrian/cycle links detail and timeframe for provision), 22 (external lighting), 24 (demolition bat mitigation), 26 (invasive species method statement), 27 (environmental management plan), and 28 (construction management plan) on planning permission 24/0508.

A new planning application has been submitted for the development at the former 'The Garden Place' site.placeholder image
A new planning application has been submitted for the development at the former 'The Garden Place' site. | archive

Application 25/0443

Location: 20 Saltcotes Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4HN

Validation date: Wednesday, August 6

Proposal: Light pruning to prevent over crowding and damage to house roof to oak tree protected under tpo 1951 no.7, w2

Application 25/0474

Location: 26 Broadlands Place, Lytham St Annes FY8 4PX

Validation date: Friday, August 8

Proposal: Erection of replacement porch and roof over existing garage

Application 25/0470

Location: Shorrocks Farm House, Roseacre Road, Treales Roseacre and Wharles PR4 3XE

Validation date: Friday, August 8

Proposal: 1) installation of external wall insulation (including lintel and sill mouldings to windows) to front (west facing) and south facing side elevations of dwelling; 2) installation of solar panels to front (west facing) and rear (east facing) roof slopes of dwelling; and 3) installation of air source heat pump alongside south facing side elevation of dwelling

Application 25/0451

Location: 67 Leach Lane, Lytham St Annes FY8 3AN

Validation date: Friday, August 8

Proposal: demolition of existing building and erection of replacement single storey building providing girlguiding facility and community use (for not-for-profit organisations) including construction of raised decking to both sides of building, erection of detached viewing platform to west of building and associated landscaping and parking

Wyre

Application 25/00610/FUL

Location: Bowses Hill Farm, Neds Lane, Stalmine-with-Staynall FY6 0LW

Validation date: Monday, August 4

Proposal: Change of use of land for the erection of one holiday lodge, four camping pods, associated toilet and shower facilities, and the use of an agricultural field for camping accommodating up to 20no. tent pitches (retrospective)

A new planning application has submitted for a glamping site in Over Wyreplaceholder image
A new planning application has submitted for a glamping site in Over Wyre | Third party

Application 25/00596/LAWP

Location: 8 Ruskin Avenue Thornton Cleveleys Lancashire FY5 2RS

Validation date: Monday, August 4

Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed change of use of dwelling to children's home for a single child, with a manager and up to two carers sleeping overnight working on a rota basis

Application 25/00524/FUL

Location: Highfield Farm Fisheries, Ghants Lane, Hambleton FY6 9DG

Validation date: Tuesday, August 5

Proposal: Proposed siting of additional no.7 units with associated infrastructure and access

Application 25/00639/FUL

Location: 38 Nightingale Drive, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7UQ

Validation date: Wednesday, August 6

Proposal: Proposed erection of a two storey side extension with a balcony and front porch

Application 25/00651/TELNOT

Location: Land Opposite Woodhouse Farm and 181 Blackpool Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7QH

Validation date: Wednesday, August 6

Proposal: Telecommunincations notification for the installation of 1.no high-speed broadband cabinet that is less than 2.5 cubic meters

The pictured site has been earmarked for a telecommunications cabinetplaceholder image
The pictured site has been earmarked for a telecommunications cabinet | Google Maps

Application 25/00652/FUL

Location: 15 Green Lane East, Cabus PR3 1JS

Validation date: Wednesday, August 6

Proposal: Proposed side extension, and replacement of garage shutter with a window and door, following the removal of the existing conservatory.

Application 25/00547/FUL

Location: Springfield House, Ghants Lane, Hambleton FY6 9DG

Validation date: Wednesday, August 6

Proposal: Proposed change of use of land from agriculture to private equestrian use, formation of private riding arena, land regrading and attenuation pond

Application 25/00654/FUL

Location: Little Ducklings Day Nursery, Holme Garth Farm, Lancaster New Road, Cabus PR3 1WL

Validation date: Thursday, August 7

Proposal: Proposed extension to the existing nursery building, the erection of 1 new building for a dedicated 'baby room' following the demolution of existing building, the creation of additional parking spaces and the increase in nursery places at the site to 61 children.

Little Ducklings Day Nursery in Cabus is looking to expandplaceholder image
Little Ducklings Day Nursery in Cabus is looking to expand | Google Maps

Application 24/00890/DIS

Location: Burntholme at 811 Garstang Road, Barton PR3 5AA

Validation date: Thursday, August 7

Proposal: Approval of details reserved by conditions 10 (Natural England License) and 20 (Desk Study) on planning permission 24/00890/FUL

Application 25/00644/FUL

Location: 82 Rossall Grange Lane, Fleetwood FY7 8AD

Validation date: Thursday, August 7

Proposal: Proposed creation of first floor balcony and access.

Application 25/00660/TELNOT

Location: Land at 151-157 Blackpool Road, Poulton Le Fylde FY6 7QH

Validation date: Friday, August 8

Proposal: Telecommunications notification for the erection of 2.no 10m telegraph poles

Plans have been submittted for two telecmmunication telegraph poles on Blackpool Road, Poulton-le-Fyldeplaceholder image
Plans have been submittted for two telecmmunication telegraph poles on Blackpool Road, Poulton-le-Fylde | Google Maps

Application 25/00657/LAWP

Location: 2 Levens Close, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8NJ

Validation date: Friday, August 8

Proposal: Single storey rear extension following removal of existing conservatory

Application 25/00645/FUL

Location: Prospect Hill Farm, Wardleys Lane, Hambleton FY6 9DX

Validation date: Friday, August 8

Proposal: Removal of existing conservatory & erection of single storey side extension.

