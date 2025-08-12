All 21 planning applications submitted across Fylde and Wyre last week
In total, 21 planning applications were submitted across Fylde and Wyre between Monday, August 4 and Sunday, August 10.
Fylde
Application 25/0450
Location: Land south of Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool FY4 2QY
Validation date: Monday, August 4
Proposal: Erection of a substation including switch house, transformer bays, installation of transformers, security fencing and access road
Application 25/0430
Location: 7 Lightwood Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 5PH
Validation date: Monday, August 4
Proposal: alterations to dwelling to include: 1) replace ground and first floor front timber bay windows and first floor side timber window with timberlook flush upvc windows.
Application 25/0465
Location: Talland at 2 Lightwood Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 5PH
Validation date: Tuesday, August 5
Proposal: Felling of holly tree within the front garden and within lytham avenues conservation area
Application 25/0472
Location: The Garden Place, Cropper Road, Westby with Plumptons FY4 5LB
Validation date: Wednesday, August 6
Proposal: application to discharge conditions 4 (above ground works), 6 (materials), 9 (play area details, timeframe for provision and maintenance), 11 (foul and surface water details), 12 (waterbodies detailm means of enclosure & timeframe for provision), 13 (construction surface water management plan), 15 (surface water operation and maintenance scheme), 18 (higway improvement works), 19 (pedestrian/cycle links detail and timeframe for provision), 22 (external lighting), 24 (demolition bat mitigation), 26 (invasive species method statement), 27 (environmental management plan), and 28 (construction management plan) on planning permission 24/0508.
Application 25/0443
Location: 20 Saltcotes Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4HN
Validation date: Wednesday, August 6
Proposal: Light pruning to prevent over crowding and damage to house roof to oak tree protected under tpo 1951 no.7, w2
Application 25/0474
Location: 26 Broadlands Place, Lytham St Annes FY8 4PX
Validation date: Friday, August 8
Proposal: Erection of replacement porch and roof over existing garage
Application 25/0470
Location: Shorrocks Farm House, Roseacre Road, Treales Roseacre and Wharles PR4 3XE
Validation date: Friday, August 8
Proposal: 1) installation of external wall insulation (including lintel and sill mouldings to windows) to front (west facing) and south facing side elevations of dwelling; 2) installation of solar panels to front (west facing) and rear (east facing) roof slopes of dwelling; and 3) installation of air source heat pump alongside south facing side elevation of dwelling
Application 25/0451
Location: 67 Leach Lane, Lytham St Annes FY8 3AN
Validation date: Friday, August 8
Proposal: demolition of existing building and erection of replacement single storey building providing girlguiding facility and community use (for not-for-profit organisations) including construction of raised decking to both sides of building, erection of detached viewing platform to west of building and associated landscaping and parking
Wyre
Application 25/00610/FUL
Location: Bowses Hill Farm, Neds Lane, Stalmine-with-Staynall FY6 0LW
Validation date: Monday, August 4
Proposal: Change of use of land for the erection of one holiday lodge, four camping pods, associated toilet and shower facilities, and the use of an agricultural field for camping accommodating up to 20no. tent pitches (retrospective)
Application 25/00596/LAWP
Location: 8 Ruskin Avenue Thornton Cleveleys Lancashire FY5 2RS
Validation date: Monday, August 4
Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed change of use of dwelling to children's home for a single child, with a manager and up to two carers sleeping overnight working on a rota basis
Application 25/00524/FUL
Location: Highfield Farm Fisheries, Ghants Lane, Hambleton FY6 9DG
Validation date: Tuesday, August 5
Proposal: Proposed siting of additional no.7 units with associated infrastructure and access
Application 25/00639/FUL
Location: 38 Nightingale Drive, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7UQ
Validation date: Wednesday, August 6
Proposal: Proposed erection of a two storey side extension with a balcony and front porch
Application 25/00651/TELNOT
Location: Land Opposite Woodhouse Farm and 181 Blackpool Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7QH
Validation date: Wednesday, August 6
Proposal: Telecommunincations notification for the installation of 1.no high-speed broadband cabinet that is less than 2.5 cubic meters
Application 25/00652/FUL
Location: 15 Green Lane East, Cabus PR3 1JS
Validation date: Wednesday, August 6
Proposal: Proposed side extension, and replacement of garage shutter with a window and door, following the removal of the existing conservatory.
Application 25/00547/FUL
Location: Springfield House, Ghants Lane, Hambleton FY6 9DG
Validation date: Wednesday, August 6
Proposal: Proposed change of use of land from agriculture to private equestrian use, formation of private riding arena, land regrading and attenuation pond
Application 25/00654/FUL
Location: Little Ducklings Day Nursery, Holme Garth Farm, Lancaster New Road, Cabus PR3 1WL
Validation date: Thursday, August 7
Proposal: Proposed extension to the existing nursery building, the erection of 1 new building for a dedicated 'baby room' following the demolution of existing building, the creation of additional parking spaces and the increase in nursery places at the site to 61 children.
Application 24/00890/DIS
Location: Burntholme at 811 Garstang Road, Barton PR3 5AA
Validation date: Thursday, August 7
Proposal: Approval of details reserved by conditions 10 (Natural England License) and 20 (Desk Study) on planning permission 24/00890/FUL
Application 25/00644/FUL
Location: 82 Rossall Grange Lane, Fleetwood FY7 8AD
Validation date: Thursday, August 7
Proposal: Proposed creation of first floor balcony and access.
Application 25/00660/TELNOT
Location: Land at 151-157 Blackpool Road, Poulton Le Fylde FY6 7QH
Validation date: Friday, August 8
Proposal: Telecommunications notification for the erection of 2.no 10m telegraph poles
Application 25/00657/LAWP
Location: 2 Levens Close, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8NJ
Validation date: Friday, August 8
Proposal: Single storey rear extension following removal of existing conservatory
Application 25/00645/FUL
Location: Prospect Hill Farm, Wardleys Lane, Hambleton FY6 9DX
Validation date: Friday, August 8
Proposal: Removal of existing conservatory & erection of single storey side extension.