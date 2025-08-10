3 week long temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & Fylde next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde, including a temporary traffic light that lasts three weeks.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 22 roadworks beginning between Monday, August 11 and Sunday, August 17, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting across Fylde between Monday, August 11 and Sunday, August 17

1. Fylde roadworks 11/8-17/8

Major roadworks starting across Fylde between Monday, August 11 and Sunday, August 17 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] GREAT ECCLESTON V8008 - PON 1290216 - TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works - approx m with no Excavation. Footway When: Aug 11-Aug 13

2. High Street, Elswick

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] GREAT ECCLESTON V8008 - PON 1290216 - TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works - approx m with no Excavation. Footway When: Aug 11-Aug 13 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] GREAT ECCLESTON V8008 - PON 1290216 - GREAT ECCLESTON SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN footway, verge - SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE When: Aug 11-Aug 13

3. Thistleton Road, Elswick

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] GREAT ECCLESTON V8008 - PON 1290216 - GREAT ECCLESTON SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN footway, verge - SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE When: Aug 11-Aug 13 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 352m gas main with associated services and connections When: Aug 11-Sep 3

4. Albany Road, Lytham St Annes

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 352m gas main with associated services and connections When: Aug 11-Sep 3 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice in relation to works on Worsley Road When: Aug 11-Aug 22

5. Albany Road, Lytham St Annes (2)

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice in relation to works on Worsley Road When: Aug 11-Aug 22 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] GREAT ECCLESTON V8008 - PON 1290216 - TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works - approx m with no Excavation. verge When: Aug 11-Aug 13

6. Meagles Lane, Elswick

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] GREAT ECCLESTON V8008 - PON 1290216 - TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works - approx m with no Excavation. verge When: Aug 11-Aug 13 | Google Maps

