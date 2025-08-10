Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 22 roadworks beginning between Monday, August 11 and Sunday, August 17, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

High Street, Elswick What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] GREAT ECCLESTON V8008 - PON 1290216 - TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works - approx m with no Excavation. Footway When: Aug 11-Aug 13

Thistleton Road, Elswick What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] GREAT ECCLESTON V8008 - PON 1290216 - GREAT ECCLESTON SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN footway, verge - SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE When: Aug 11-Aug 13

Albany Road, Lytham St Annes What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 352m gas main with associated services and connections When: Aug 11-Sep 3

Albany Road, Lytham St Annes (2) What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice in relation to works on Worsley Road When: Aug 11-Aug 22