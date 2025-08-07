All the planning applications submitted in Blackpool last week inc changes at Nandos & NatWest
In total, 12 planning applications were submitted across Blackpool between Friday, July 25 and Friday, August 1.
All of the following applications expire - menaing a decision must be reached - eight weeks after they were validated (all fall within the week commencing Monday, September 22).
Application 25/0548
Location: 143 Newton Drive, Blackpool FY3 8LZ
Validated: Monday, July 28
Proposal: Erection of part single and part two storey rear and side extension.
Application 25/0511
Location: 20 Corporation Street, Blackpool FY1 1EJ
Validated: Tuesday, July 29
Proposal: Display 1 internally illuminated fascia sign, 2 internally illuminated projecting signs, 1 internally illuminated button sign and various vinyls.
Application 25/0533
Location: Marton Academy, Whernside, Blackpool FY4 5LY
Validated: Wednesday, July 30
Proposal: Installation of roof mounted solar photovoltaics (PV) (Prior Approval)
Application 25/0534
Location: Blackpool Gateway Academy, Seymour Road, Blackpool FY1 6JH
Validated: Wednesday, July 30
Proposal: Installation of roof mounted Solar PV with a maximum kWp of 67.16 (Prior Approval)
Application 25/0535
Location: Unity College, Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool FY2 0TS
Validated: Wednesday, July 30
Proposal: Installation of roof mounted Solar PV with a maximum kWp of 244.72 (Prior Approval)
Application 25/0550
Location: 5 Shaftesbury Avenue, Blackpool FY2 9QQ
Validated: Wednesday, July 30
Proposal: Use of premises as one dwelling following associated internal alterations.
Application 25/0553
Location: 101 Everest Drive, Blackpool FY2 9DJ
Validated: Thursday, July 31
Proposal: Erection of dormer to front.
Application 25/0532
Location: 10 Birley Street, Blackpool FY1 1DU
Validated: Thursday, July 31
Proposal: External alterations to front and rear elevations and use of premises as altered as serviced holiday accommodation comprising 5 self-contained flats (sui generis use). (Application under section 73(a) to vary the following conditions attached to planning permission 22/0436: Condition 2 to amend proposed shop frontage plans; Condition 11 to agreement Demolition/Construction Management Plan details)
Application 25/0551
Location: Land to the rear of former Hawes Side Library, Hawes Side Lane (Burgess Avenue/Crompton Avenue/Reaney Avenue), Blackpool
Validated: Friday, August 1
Proposal: Discharge of conditions 11 (drainage) & 17 (construction management plan) attached to planning permission ref. 21/0904.
Application 25/0528
Location: 29-31 Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HJ
Validated: Friday, August 1
Proposal: Display of 3 Internally illuminated fascia signs, 1 internally illuminated Nando's projecting cockerel steel profile sign and 1 Internally illuminated red heart window sign.
Application 25/0543
Location: 48 Beechfield Avenue, Blackpool FY3 9JH
Validated: Friday, August 1
Proposal: Erection of a hip to gable roof extension and dormer to rear.
Location: 50 Beechfield Avenue, Blackpool FY3 9JH
Validated: Friday, August 1
Proposal: Erection of a hip to gable roof extension and dormer to rear.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.