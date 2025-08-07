All the planning applications submitted in Blackpool last week inc changes at Nandos & NatWest

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council last week.

In total, 12 planning applications were submitted across Blackpool between Friday, July 25 and Friday, August 1.

All of the following applications expire - menaing a decision must be reached - eight weeks after they were validated (all fall within the week commencing Monday, September 22).

Application 25/0548

Location: 143 Newton Drive, Blackpool FY3 8LZ

Validated: Monday, July 28

Proposal: Erection of part single and part two storey rear and side extension.

Application 25/0511

The Natwest has submitted a planning applicationplaceholder image
The Natwest has submitted a planning application | Google Maps

Location: 20 Corporation Street, Blackpool FY1 1EJ

Validated: Tuesday, July 29

Proposal: Display 1 internally illuminated fascia sign, 2 internally illuminated projecting signs, 1 internally illuminated button sign and various vinyls.

Application 25/0533

Location: Marton Academy, Whernside, Blackpool FY4 5LY

Validated: Wednesday, July 30

Proposal: Installation of roof mounted solar photovoltaics (PV) (Prior Approval)

Application 25/0534

Location: Blackpool Gateway Academy, Seymour Road, Blackpool FY1 6JH

Validated: Wednesday, July 30

Proposal: Installation of roof mounted Solar PV with a maximum kWp of 67.16 (Prior Approval)

Application 25/0535

Location: Unity College, Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool FY2 0TS

Validated: Wednesday, July 30

Proposal: Installation of roof mounted Solar PV with a maximum kWp of 244.72 (Prior Approval)

Planning applications have been submitted for the above three Blackpool schoolsplaceholder image
Planning applications have been submitted for the above three Blackpool schools | Google Maps

Application 25/0550

Location: 5 Shaftesbury Avenue, Blackpool FY2 9QQ

Validated: Wednesday, July 30

Proposal: Use of premises as one dwelling following associated internal alterations.

Application 25/0553

Location: 101 Everest Drive, Blackpool FY2 9DJ

Validated: Thursday, July 31

Proposal: Erection of dormer to front.

Application 25/0532

Location: 10 Birley Street, Blackpool FY1 1DU

Validated: Thursday, July 31

Proposal: External alterations to front and rear elevations and use of premises as altered as serviced holiday accommodation comprising 5 self-contained flats (sui generis use). (Application under section 73(a) to vary the following conditions attached to planning permission 22/0436: Condition 2 to amend proposed shop frontage plans; Condition 11 to agreement Demolition/Construction Management Plan details)

Application 25/0551

Location: Land to the rear of former Hawes Side Library, Hawes Side Lane (Burgess Avenue/Crompton Avenue/Reaney Avenue), Blackpool

Validated: Friday, August 1

Proposal: Discharge of conditions 11 (drainage) & 17 (construction management plan) attached to planning permission ref. 21/0904.

Application 25/0528

Blackpool's Nandos has submitted an applicationplaceholder image
Blackpool's Nandos has submitted an application | Google Maps

Location: 29-31 Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HJ

Validated: Friday, August 1

Proposal: Display of 3 Internally illuminated fascia signs, 1 internally illuminated Nando's projecting cockerel steel profile sign and 1 Internally illuminated red heart window sign.

Application 25/0543

Location: 48 Beechfield Avenue, Blackpool FY3 9JH

Validated: Friday, August 1

Proposal: Erection of a hip to gable roof extension and dormer to rear.

Location: 50 Beechfield Avenue, Blackpool FY3 9JH

Validated: Friday, August 1

Proposal: Erection of a hip to gable roof extension and dormer to rear.

