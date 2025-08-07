Two jobs on offer at Blackpool Football Club: here's everything you need to know

Fancing working alonside the Seasiders? Well you might be able to thanks to two new job opportunites...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, Blackpool Football Club announced they were recruiting for two new roles.

Whether you’re actively looking for a job or can’t resist the temptation of working with the team you adore, below is everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What jobs are on offer?

The first vacancy is for a groundsperson to join the groundsman team at Bloomfield.

The job add reads: “Reporting to the Head Groundsperson, the chosen candidate will play an important role in ensuring the day-to-day maintenance of all training, playing surfaces, and surrounding areas to a first-class standard, at all times.

You can find the full job specification here.

The second vacancy is for an apprentice groundsperson/sports turf operative who will also join the groundsman team at Bloomfield Road.

The job add reads: “An exciting opportunity to join our grounds team, on a two-year apprenticeship course, working towards a Sports Turf Operative Level 2 Certificate. This is a great option for anyone with a keen interest in sports turf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The chosen candidate will be working alongside and supporting the grounds team to maintain and prepare the playing surfaces to an excellent standard to ensure that games can go ahead on schedule, while learning all aspects of turf management.”

You can find the full job specification for this role here.

Blackpool FC currently has two vacancies | archive

How do I know if I am right for the groundsperson role?

Blackpool FC say the ideal candidate will have previous experience using a variety of agricultural machinery and tools, including cylindrical and rotary pedestrian mowers.

Being qualified to a Level 2 in Sports Turf Management standard, or working towards it, would be an advantage.

Applicants should be flexible and available to work various shift patterns, including evenings and weekends depending upon the fixture schedule of the Club’s First Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The role requires working outdoors in all weather conditions.

And what does the apprentice role entail?

For the apprentice groundsperson/sports turf operative, the successful post-holder will learn to conduct routine maintenance and servicing of the playing surfaces, learning various techniques and using different machinery to develop and maintain our facilities.

Blackpool FC say on-the-job training will provide practical experience and generous off-the-job training will be provided to ensure completion of the apprenticeship training programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The apprentice will work closely with their training provider (college) to set academic targets and to ensure the programme offers a consistent challenge and an enjoyable learning experience.

The job also requires the chosen person to work 40 hours per week, which includes evening and weekend work.

How do I apply?

To apply for either position you must submit an application form and a covering letter detailing how you meet the criteria for the role to or Blackpool Football Club, Bloomfield Road, Seasiders Way, Blackpool, FY1 6JJ.

The application form for both roles are the same and can be downloaded here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of your application, you also must complete the Diversity Monitoring Form and return it to [email protected].

You can download the Diversity Monitoring Form here.

The closing date for both applications is Friday, August 29 2025.

Blackpool FC does however encourage early applicants as they reserve the right to close the application process at any time.