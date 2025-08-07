Full line-up & event details for Rebellion as the Blackpool festival kicks off

The largest independent punk/alternative music festival kicks off in Blackpool today and below is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebelllion Festival 2025 is on between Thursday, August 7 and Sunday, August 10 at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Over the next four days, the global punk community will gather in Blackpool for what is widely considered the social event of the year.

What can we expect this year?

Over 300 bands will be performing across the four days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also an Art & Craft market, a Literary Festival in the new conference centre and many merch stalls selling music, clothes, memorabilia and bands products too.

Punk Rock Bingo and Rat Boys Magic Show will be held each day too.

Revellers at Rebellion Festival 2024 Photo: Darren Nelson | Darren Nelson

Can I still get tickets?

Yes but they are on final release.

Weekend tickets cost £225 but there may be a booking fee- from Rebellion it is £5 per weekend ticket but other outlets may differ.

Day tickets cost £80 but again a booking fee may apply - £3 from Rebellion but other outlets may differ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets can be purchased online here and if they do not sell out, they can be puchased on the day at the box office.

Where is the box office and when does it open?

The Rebellion Box office is located at the Victoria Street entrance on Coronation Street (opposite Bella Italia) - it is different to the Winter Gardens box office on Church St.

Opening hours are: Wednesday 1pm to 7pm; Thursday 11am to 10.30pm; Friday midday to 10.30pm; Saturday midday to 10.30pm and Sunday midday to 10pm.

What’s the bag policy?

No bags or rucksacks larger than A4 will be permitted into the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large handbags are permitted, but they must be no larger than A4 in size, 30cm by 21cm.

Organsiers urge attendees to bear this in mind when purchasing merch before entering the venue.

The crowd at Rebellion Festival 2024. Photo: Darren Nelson | DARREN NELSON

What are the full line-ups?

EMPRESS BALLROOM on Thursday (doors open at 11am)

12:35-13:05 SLALOM D

13:25 - 13:55 THE ATTACK

14:15 - 14:55 THE DROWNS

15:15 - 16:00 EVIL BLIZZARD

16:20 - 17:05 BUSTER SHUFFLE

17:35 - 18:25 THE BABOON SHOW

18:55 - 19:55 UK SUBS

20:25 - 21:25 ELVANA

21:55 - 22:55 CIRCLE JERKS

23:25 - 00:30 MILLENCOLIN

EMPRESS BALLROOM on Friday (doors open at 12pm)

12:45-13:15 HIPERSONA

13:35 - 14:05 KNUCKLEHEADZ

14:30 - 15:10 POPES OF CHILLITOWN

15:40 - 16:20 RANDOM HAND

16:50 - 17:35 RISKEE AND THE RIDICULE

18:05 - 18:50 SAVE FERRIS

19:20 - 20:10 THE MEFFS

20:40 - 21:30 ANTI NOWHERE LEAGUE

22:00 - 23:00 THE UNDERTONES

23:30 - 00:45 THE DAMNED

Read More Former Lancashire schoolboy Will Wright signs for Liverpool FC as a striker

EMPRESS BALLROOM on Saturday (doors open at 12pm)

12:45-13:15 THE DOLLHEADS

13:40 - 14:10 SPLIT DOGS

14:35 - 15:15 LOS FASTIDIOS

15:40 - 16:25 999

16:50 - 17:30 PET NEEDS

17:55 - 18:35 THE CHISEL

19:05 - 20:00 SUBHUMANS

20:30 - 21:30 NEVILLE STAPLE FROM THE SPECIALS

22:00 - 23:00 PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT

23:30 - 00:40 PUBLIC IMAGE LIMITED

EMPRESS BALLROOM on Sunday (doors open at 12pm)

13:00 - 13:30 CRAPSONS

13:50 - 14:20 LOAD

14:40 - 15:10 BRUISE CONTROL

15:30 - 16:05 REDEEMON

16:30 - 17:10 8 KALACAS

17:35 - 18:20 CHELSEA

18:45 - 19:30 GRADE 2

19:55 - 20:40 BAR STOOL PREACHERS

21:10 - 22:05 TSOL

22:35 - 23:40 THE EXPLOITED

There are also separate full line-ups for Club Casbah, Opera House, Arena, After Dark in Pavillion, Ris in Pavillion, Almost Acoustic, Literary and The Old Vic.

To see these click here.