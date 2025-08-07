Full line-up & event details for Rebellion as the Blackpool festival kicks off
Rebelllion Festival 2025 is on between Thursday, August 7 and Sunday, August 10 at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.
Over the next four days, the global punk community will gather in Blackpool for what is widely considered the social event of the year.
What can we expect this year?
Over 300 bands will be performing across the four days.
There is also an Art & Craft market, a Literary Festival in the new conference centre and many merch stalls selling music, clothes, memorabilia and bands products too.
Punk Rock Bingo and Rat Boys Magic Show will be held each day too.
Can I still get tickets?
Yes but they are on final release.
Weekend tickets cost £225 but there may be a booking fee- from Rebellion it is £5 per weekend ticket but other outlets may differ.
Day tickets cost £80 but again a booking fee may apply - £3 from Rebellion but other outlets may differ.
Tickets can be purchased online here and if they do not sell out, they can be puchased on the day at the box office.
Where is the box office and when does it open?
The Rebellion Box office is located at the Victoria Street entrance on Coronation Street (opposite Bella Italia) - it is different to the Winter Gardens box office on Church St.
Opening hours are: Wednesday 1pm to 7pm; Thursday 11am to 10.30pm; Friday midday to 10.30pm; Saturday midday to 10.30pm and Sunday midday to 10pm.
What’s the bag policy?
No bags or rucksacks larger than A4 will be permitted into the venue.
Large handbags are permitted, but they must be no larger than A4 in size, 30cm by 21cm.
Organsiers urge attendees to bear this in mind when purchasing merch before entering the venue.
What are the full line-ups?
EMPRESS BALLROOM on Thursday (doors open at 11am)
12:35-13:05 SLALOM D
13:25 - 13:55 THE ATTACK
14:15 - 14:55 THE DROWNS
15:15 - 16:00 EVIL BLIZZARD
16:20 - 17:05 BUSTER SHUFFLE
17:35 - 18:25 THE BABOON SHOW
18:55 - 19:55 UK SUBS
20:25 - 21:25 ELVANA
21:55 - 22:55 CIRCLE JERKS
23:25 - 00:30 MILLENCOLIN
EMPRESS BALLROOM on Friday (doors open at 12pm)
12:45-13:15 HIPERSONA
13:35 - 14:05 KNUCKLEHEADZ
14:30 - 15:10 POPES OF CHILLITOWN
15:40 - 16:20 RANDOM HAND
16:50 - 17:35 RISKEE AND THE RIDICULE
18:05 - 18:50 SAVE FERRIS
19:20 - 20:10 THE MEFFS
20:40 - 21:30 ANTI NOWHERE LEAGUE
22:00 - 23:00 THE UNDERTONES
23:30 - 00:45 THE DAMNED
EMPRESS BALLROOM on Saturday (doors open at 12pm)
12:45-13:15 THE DOLLHEADS
13:40 - 14:10 SPLIT DOGS
14:35 - 15:15 LOS FASTIDIOS
15:40 - 16:25 999
16:50 - 17:30 PET NEEDS
17:55 - 18:35 THE CHISEL
19:05 - 20:00 SUBHUMANS
20:30 - 21:30 NEVILLE STAPLE FROM THE SPECIALS
22:00 - 23:00 PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT
23:30 - 00:40 PUBLIC IMAGE LIMITED
EMPRESS BALLROOM on Sunday (doors open at 12pm)
13:00 - 13:30 CRAPSONS
13:50 - 14:20 LOAD
14:40 - 15:10 BRUISE CONTROL
15:30 - 16:05 REDEEMON
16:30 - 17:10 8 KALACAS
17:35 - 18:20 CHELSEA
18:45 - 19:30 GRADE 2
19:55 - 20:40 BAR STOOL PREACHERS
21:10 - 22:05 TSOL
22:35 - 23:40 THE EXPLOITED
There are also separate full line-ups for Club Casbah, Opera House, Arena, After Dark in Pavillion, Ris in Pavillion, Almost Acoustic, Literary and The Old Vic.
To see these click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.