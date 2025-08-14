Plans for 120 flats at Mexford House now awaiting approval for windows sound test

Ambitious plans to transform a huge civil service office in Blackpool into 120 flats must still go through another planning hoop – despite the current housing scheme being approved over a year ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new application to vary planning conditions was submitted to Blackpool Council this week, in respect of Mexford House.

Mexford House is set to be turned into 120 flats | National World

The site, on Mexford Avenue in North Shore, was home to the DWP civil service offices until its closure in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for 120 flats

In June last year, a planning application for the “use of premises as 120 self contained flats with associated parking, access, bike store and bin store” was approved by planners at Blackpool Council, with a number of conditions.

This scheme replaced an earlier application which involved a smaller number of flats, some 78 apartments, reduced from a still earlier scheme for 87 homes.

Planning documents showed the building would retain its three floors under the new plans, with each floor containing a variety of flats.

Change of planning condition

After the latest scheme was approved last year, it was hoped the work could proceed as quickly as possible but in February the applicants, Manchester-based Mexford Group Ltd, submitted an application to alter one of the more stringent planning conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The noise mitigation condition specified that a night time standard must be achieved between 1900 and 0700. The application successfully led to amending the timing element so that the night time standard would be required between 2300 and 0700. “

Now a new application has been lodged, seeking to discharge conditions C (i)(a) (cycle storage) and C (ii)(a) (noise survey) attached to last June’s planning permission.

Mexford House is set to be turned into 120 flats | National World

One of the conditions was that, in the event that the noise survey identified a need for mitigation, a scheme for the provision of noise attenuation should be submitted to and agreed in writing by the Local Planning Authority (Blackpool Council).

Windows noise plan

One question was whether the existing double glazed windows would provide sufficient noise mitigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An in depth survey was carried out by RP Acoustics, which investigated the noise levels arising from school students intermittently using a 3G and MUGA (Multi-use games area) sports pitches during the day, and when it was in full use in evening, along with distant traffic in the late evening and night time.

The report by RP Acoustics concluded: “A noise impact assessment has been undertaken for the use of premises as 120 self contained flats at Mexford House.

“The ambient noise climate at the application site is generally quiet except for the periodic use of the 3G pitch and MUGA, sporadically by the academy during break periods and physical education lessons during the weekday and extensively by private hire during weekday evenings and weekend mornings.

“The existing double glazing and the existing trickle vents are satisfactory and acceptable internal noise levels will even be achieved with partially open windows for thermal comfort. “

Details of a Vertical Bike Rack designed to save space was also submitted.

The latest application is currently awaiting a decision.