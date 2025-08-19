All the planning applications submitted in/around Lytham St Annes, Poulton-le-Fylde & Thornton Cleveleys
In total, 21 planning applications were submitted across Fylde and Wyre between Monday, August 11 and Sunday, August 17.
Fylde
Application 25/0461
Validation date: Monday, August 11
Proposal: Temporary siting of a single storey modular building to provide additional classrooms for a further five years
Application 25/0442
Validation date: Monday, August 11
Proposal: Single storey rear extension following dismantling of existing conservatory
Application 25/0460
Validation date: Monday, August 11
Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 24/0422 to alter layout of garden areas to front (east) and north side of dwelling on plot 6 to allow for right of way over land leading to existing substation to be maintained
Application 25/0383
Validation date: Monday, August 11
Proposal: Crown reduction to ash tree within garden area of dwelling in lytham avenues conservation area
Application 25/0458
Validation date: Monday, August 11
Proposal: Demolition of existing modular office building and replacement with new office building as extension to existing industrial unit
Application 25/0482
Validation date: Tuesday, August 12
Proposal: Application for prior notification of single storey rear extension with a projection of 4m a ridge of 3.77m and eaves of 2.79m constructed from brickwork and tiles to match existing property with velux roof windows.
Application 25/0484
Validation date: Wednesday, August 13
Proposal: Application for hazardous substances consent to store the following substances at the stated maximum quantities: 1) 2 tonnes of lpg; 2) 1 tonne of butane; 3) 0.03 tonnes of acetylene; 4) 0.02 tonnes of hydrogen; 5) 0.005 tones of fluorine; 6) 60 tonnes of hydrogen fluoride; 7) 0.8 tonnes of p5a flammable liquids; 8) 100 tonnes of p5c flammable liquids; 9) 2 tonnes of potassium permanganate; 10) 95 tonnes of substances in schedule 1, part 1 e1; and 11) 10 tonnes of substances in schedule 1, part 1 e2
Application 25/0454
Validation date: Thursday, August 14
Proposal: Certificate of lawful development for existing use of land and buildings for the purpose of agriculture
Application 25/0441
Validation date: Friday, August 15
Proposal: Application for prior notification of single storey rear extension with a projection of 6m a ridge of 3.85m and eaves of 2.23m following demolition of a conservatory
Wyre
Application 25/00585/FUL
Location: Kepplegate Residential Home, Sandy Lane, Preesall, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0EJ
Validation date: Monday, August 11
Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension
Application 25/00655/FUL
Location: Waterhead Cottage, Eidsforth Lane, Barnacre-with-Bonds, Preston PR3 1GN
Validation date: Monday, August 11
Proposal: Proposed ground floor bedroom and accessible wc / shower extension for wheelchair user.
Application 25/00524/FUL
Location: Highfield Farm Fisheries, Ghants Lane, Hambleton FY6 9DG
Validation date: Monday, August 11
Proposal: Change of use of land for the siting of an additional 7 units ( caravans) with associated infrastructure and access
Application 25/00621/FUL
Location: 115 Blackpool Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7QH
Validation date: Monday, August 11
Proposal: Proposed ground floor rear and side extension
Application 25/00589/FUL
Location: 7 Ellerbeck Road, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 1DH
Validation date: Monday, August 11
Proposal: Single storey rear extension
Application 25/00665/TELNOT
Location: Land Opposite 4 Albert Street, Fleetwood FY7 6AH
Validation date: Tuesday, August 12
Proposal: Telecommunications notice - Regulation 5 Notice of Intention to Install Fixed Line Broadband Apparatus
Application 25/00629/ADV
Location: Aldi Stores Ltd, Tithebarn Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7BX
Validation date: Tuesday, August 12
Proposal: Advertisement consent for No.1 sign (600x800mm) and No. 12 signs (450x450mm) mounted on existing lighting columns
Application 25/00669/FUL
Location: 5 Grizedale Avenue, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7EB
Validation date: Tuesday, August 13
Proposal: Single storey side and rear extension, conversion of garage to habitable room and new front dormer
Application 25/00668/FUL
Location: 3 Juniper Place, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8FT
Validation date: Tuesday, August 13
Proposal: Proposed conversion of integral garage into a living room
Application 25/00663/LAWP
Location: 48 Parksway, Knott End-on-Sea, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0DA
Validation date: Tuesday, August 13
Proposal: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed erection of new porch and rear extension following the demolition of existing porch and rear extension
Application 25/00658/PIP
Location: Long Nook Meadow, Cabus Nook Lane, Cabus, Preston PR3 1AA
Validation date: Thursday, August 14
Proposal: Permission in principle for the erection of 1.no self build dwelling