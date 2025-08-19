Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Fylde Borough Council and Wyre Council last week.

In total, 21 planning applications were submitted across Fylde and Wyre between Monday, August 11 and Sunday, August 17.

Fylde

Location: Freckleton C of E School, School Lane, Freckleton PR4 1PJ

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Temporary siting of a single storey modular building to provide additional classrooms for a further five years

Plans to build a new classroom at Freckleton C of E School have been submitted | Google Maps

Location: 26 Cross Street, Lytham St Annes FY8 2HU

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Single storey rear extension following dismantling of existing conservatory

Location: St Annes Ambulance Station, Ansdell Road South, Lytham St Annes FY8 5PG

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 24/0422 to alter layout of garden areas to front (east) and north side of dwelling on plot 6 to allow for right of way over land leading to existing substation to be maintained

Another planning application has gone in for the development at the former St Annes Ambulance Station | Google Maps

Location: 2 Court Royal, 53 Church Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 5RD

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Crown reduction to ash tree within garden area of dwelling in lytham avenues conservation area

Location: Bae Systems Warton Aerodrome, Lytham Road, Bryning with Warton PR4 1AX

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Demolition of existing modular office building and replacement with new office building as extension to existing industrial unit

Bae Systems Warton Aerodrome have submitted plans for its site. | Google Maps

Location: 27 Grenville Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 2RR

Validation date: Tuesday, August 12

Proposal: Application for prior notification of single storey rear extension with a projection of 4m a ridge of 3.77m and eaves of 2.79m constructed from brickwork and tiles to match existing property with velux roof windows.

Location: F2 Chemicals Ltd, Lea Lane, Lea Town, Preston PR4 0RZ

Validation date: Wednesday, August 13

Proposal: Application for hazardous substances consent to store the following substances at the stated maximum quantities: 1) 2 tonnes of lpg; 2) 1 tonne of butane; 3) 0.03 tonnes of acetylene; 4) 0.02 tonnes of hydrogen; 5) 0.005 tones of fluorine; 6) 60 tonnes of hydrogen fluoride; 7) 0.8 tonnes of p5a flammable liquids; 8) 100 tonnes of p5c flammable liquids; 9) 2 tonnes of potassium permanganate; 10) 95 tonnes of substances in schedule 1, part 1 e1; and 11) 10 tonnes of substances in schedule 1, part 1 e2

Location: Brook Bridge Lytham Road, Bryning with Warton PR4 1TE

Validation date: Thursday, August 14

Proposal: Certificate of lawful development for existing use of land and buildings for the purpose of agriculture

Location: 8 Fairsnape Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4HG

Validation date: Friday, August 15

Proposal: Application for prior notification of single storey rear extension with a projection of 6m a ridge of 3.85m and eaves of 2.23m following demolition of a conservatory

Wyre

Location: Kepplegate Residential Home, Sandy Lane, Preesall, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0EJ

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension

Kepplegate Residential Home is looking to expand | Google Maps

Location: Waterhead Cottage, Eidsforth Lane, Barnacre-with-Bonds, Preston PR3 1GN

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Proposed ground floor bedroom and accessible wc / shower extension for wheelchair user.

Location: Highfield Farm Fisheries, Ghants Lane, Hambleton FY6 9DG

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Change of use of land for the siting of an additional 7 units ( caravans) with associated infrastructure and access

Highfield Farm Fisheries wants to erect seven new caravans | Google Maps

Location: 115 Blackpool Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7QH

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Proposed ground floor rear and side extension

Location: 7 Ellerbeck Road, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 1DH

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Location: Land Opposite 4 Albert Street, Fleetwood FY7 6AH

Validation date: Tuesday, August 12

Proposal: Telecommunications notice - Regulation 5 Notice of Intention to Install Fixed Line Broadband Apparatus

Location: Aldi Stores Ltd, Tithebarn Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7BX

Validation date: Tuesday, August 12

Proposal: Advertisement consent for No.1 sign (600x800mm) and No. 12 signs (450x450mm) mounted on existing lighting columns

An application has gone in for Poulton-Le-Fylde's Aldi | Google Maps

Location: 5 Grizedale Avenue, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7EB

Validation date: Tuesday, August 13

Proposal: Single storey side and rear extension, conversion of garage to habitable room and new front dormer

Location: 3 Juniper Place, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8FT

Validation date: Tuesday, August 13

Proposal: Proposed conversion of integral garage into a living room

Location: 48 Parksway, Knott End-on-Sea, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0DA

Validation date: Tuesday, August 13

Proposal: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed erection of new porch and rear extension following the demolition of existing porch and rear extension

Location: Long Nook Meadow, Cabus Nook Lane, Cabus, Preston PR3 1AA

Validation date: Thursday, August 14

Proposal: Permission in principle for the erection of 1.no self build dwelling