Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Of all the roadworks beginning between Monday, August 18 and Sunday, August 24, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde roadworks 18/8-24/8 Major roadworks starting across Fylde between Monday, August 18 and Sunday, August 24

Station Road, Wesham What: Multi-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with track in carriageway to install hv duct and cable. When: Aug 18-Aug 23

New Hay Lane, Newton with Clifton What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] KIRKHAM V9193 - PON 1246527 - Overlay - Lay approx 129m of Duct 54/56 in to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. When: Aug 18-Aug 20

Greenways, Lytham St Annes What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice in relation to works on church road When: Aug 18-Aug 29

Church Road, Lytham St Annes What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 336m gas main with associated services and connections When: Aug 18-Sep 8

Poulton Stret, Kirkham What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] Remove existing bus shelter and install new bus shelter When: Aug 18-Aug 19