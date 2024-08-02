A 72-bedroom hotel in Blackpool is up for sale with a guide price of £1.7m.

Daish's Blackpool Hotel on the Promenade features 72 en suite bedrooms, a 130-cover restaurant and a function room with a capacity for 120 people.

The accommodation is arranged across three upper floors and a basement, with lift access to all floors.

Many of the rooms have panoramic sea views and of the North Pier to the left of the hotel.

The hotel - which has a guide price of £1.7m - is located close to the town centre and the resort’s attractions including Blackpool Tower.

There are 15 parking spaces at the front of the building - which is an end terrace coaching hotel converted from former terraced town houses.

The hotel was one of three that were put up for sale by Daish’s Group, including Barrowfield hotel in Newquay and the County hotel in Kendal.

George Brown, managing director of Daish’s, added: “While we will be sad to see such great assets go, and it is with a heavy heart that we put these on the market, we will continue to expand the Daish’s portfolio, looking for hotels that we feel offer a better fit for our customers.”

Daish’s Group was founded with the purchase of Daish’s Hotel on the Isle of Wight in 1979.

It has since grown to 12 hotels in 10 UK resort destinations.

You can view the listing for Daish's Blackpool Hotel at: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/145795280#/?channel=COM_BUY