Blackpool bar Marvin's appears to have shut permanently in town centre

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 14:19 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 14:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Marvin’s appears to have permanently closed its bar in Blackpool town centre after just 12 months.

The bar in Clifton Street has been closed since May and all signs have now been taken down from the building.

It follows the closure of Marvin’s South Shore branch in Highfield Road last summer, again after just 12 months, with the building still listed for sale nearly a year later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The bar in Clifton Street has been closed since May and all signs have now been taken down from the building.The bar in Clifton Street has been closed since May and all signs have now been taken down from the building.
The bar in Clifton Street has been closed since May and all signs have now been taken down from the building. | Ian Straughan

The South Shore branch was its largest and also its first in Blackpool until Marvin’s opened its fourth venue at the former Co-op bank in Clifton Street in the town centre in May 2023.

Owner Alex Huckerby has not said why the venue, known for its soul and Motown music, has closed. But all references to the Blackpool branch have been removed from Marvin’s website and social media.

Marvin’s other two branches in Poulton and Lytham remain open.

Alex Huckerby, owner of Marvin'sAlex Huckerby, owner of Marvin's
Alex Huckerby, owner of Marvin's | National World

The Marvin’s chain was set up by Alex and his partners Adrian Reed and Graham Barr in 2018. The first to open was the Breck Road branch in Poulton, followed by a second bar in Lytham’s Henry Street a year later.

Marvin’s owner Alex Huckerby was approached for comment.

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.