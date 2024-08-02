Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marvin’s appears to have permanently closed its bar in Blackpool town centre after just 12 months.

The bar in Clifton Street has been closed since May and all signs have now been taken down from the building.

It follows the closure of Marvin’s South Shore branch in Highfield Road last summer, again after just 12 months, with the building still listed for sale nearly a year later.

The South Shore branch was its largest and also its first in Blackpool until Marvin’s opened its fourth venue at the former Co-op bank in Clifton Street in the town centre in May 2023.

Owner Alex Huckerby has not said why the venue, known for its soul and Motown music, has closed. But all references to the Blackpool branch have been removed from Marvin’s website and social media.

Marvin’s other two branches in Poulton and Lytham remain open.

The Marvin’s chain was set up by Alex and his partners Adrian Reed and Graham Barr in 2018. The first to open was the Breck Road branch in Poulton, followed by a second bar in Lytham’s Henry Street a year later.

Marvin’s owner Alex Huckerby was approached for comment.